Haaland is 100% fit, says Manchester City boss Maresca, who also defends Cherki showboating

Erling Haaland is â€œ100%â€ available for Manchester City's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Norway striker was rested for the midweek Champions League win over AEK Athens, remaining on the bench for the duration, but will lead the line at Villa Park in the lunchtime kick-off.

Asked for an update on the fitness of Matheus Nunes, Nico O'Reilly, Mateo Kovacic and Haaland, City boss Enzo Maresca said: â€œWe have a session this afternoon. They can be all available or not. Yesterday they were all improving, and we'll see this afternoon.

â€œErling is the only one 100% available, and the other three we need to wait for today's session.â€

I know how good Foden is, says City boss Maresca

Haaland, who is the Premier League's top scorer with eight goals in seven appearances this season, is likely to link-up with Phil Foden at the weekend with the England midfielder the inspiration behind the win over AEK with a hat-trick.

Foden has had a difficult couple of years with niggling injuries and some indifferent form but Maresca is hoping he will return to his best.

He added: â€œI sat with Phil two or three times, especially at the beginning. Just to show, I don't know if â€˜love' is the right word to use, how important he is. I know Phil from years ago, so I know how good he is.

â€œFor different reasons in the last years he was not good enough, but when you have more players like Phil available, you're a better team. It's a matter of improving players â€“ if you improve the players, you improve the team. So, for me, I think it's my duty to try to help Phil to be again one of the best players in England.â€

Villa may have to contend with a front three of Haaland, Foden and Rayan Cherki after Maresca confirmed all three could play together â€œdepending on the gameplanâ€.

Cherki has been another instrumental player in City's strong start that has seen them win each of their first seven Premier League games. The former Lyon playmaker has four goals and two assists despite seemingly driving Maresca mad.

â€œAt this moment, is one of the best players in Europe,â€ said Maresca. â€œWhen he's in the right position, that means when we're able to find him between the lines, it's always dangerous. And when he's inside the box with the quality he hasâ€¦ He's one of the best players in Europe.

â€œSometimes because he loves the ball and loves to move a lot, most of the time he's out of position. But when he's in the right position, he's always a weapon for us.â€

Maresca defends City star Cherki after showboating criticism

Cherki received some criticism in midweek for showboating against AEK but Maresca didn't have a problem with it.

â€œI like players when they're happy, for sure, 100%,â€ he said. â€œBut I also like simple things. At the end, I think the most difficult thing in football is to do the easy things, don't complicate.

â€œBut sometimes you have players that are so, so good like Rayan, that they need to do that. So I'm very happy when he's doing that, also because I know that he's happy. And if you're able to do that and to allow the team to create chances, it's top, it's even better.â€

City will head to the Midlands in confident mood but Maresca is wary of a Villa side that have picked up in recent weeks after a slow start.

He added: â€I have huge respect for Unai [Emery]; he's done well in all clubs he's been. He's a fantastic manager, they're a very good team, you can recognise the team, see clearly what they want â€“ very intense off the ball. They are also, in this moment, in a good mood, winning games. I have respect for Unai and I'm 100% sure that it's going to be a very tough game.â€