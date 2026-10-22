Tottenham eyes Pavlidis amid €100m release clause

Tottenham Hotspur is considering a move for Vangelis Pavlidis as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attack, according to TEAMtalk. The Benfica striker is among the leading names on a five-player shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham has watched the Greece international extensively, and the report says he is interested in a move to the Premier League. De Zerbi already has Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush available, but another center-forward is being considered with Richarlison expected to leave.

Benfica presents a difficult negotiating prospect. A Bola reports that the Portuguese club wants to keep Pavlidis through the winter and is expected to point interested clubs toward his â‚¬100 million release clause.

Benfica has also increased his salary to reward his performances and keep him settled. The clause remained unchanged, giving the club a strong position if Tottenham attempts to turn its interest into a midseason deal.

Pavlidis joined Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in July 2024 and signed a contract running until 2029. That agreement leaves Benfica with more than two years remaining on his deal when the next winter window opens.

A Bola describes him as central to Marco Silva's attack and says Benfica would prefer to consider offers in the summer, when it would have more time to find a replacement. He reached 75 goals for the club against Celtic last week.

Pavlidis struck in the 89th minute of that 4-1 Europa League victory, completing a comfortable night for Benfica after Jhon Duran scored twice and Alexander Bah also found the net.

Tottenham's immediate outlook improved with Monday's 3-1 win over Coventry City, its first Premier League victory of the season. Marmoush scored his first goal for the club, but Benfica's determination to retain Pavlidis makes the summer of 2027 the more realistic opening for a transfer.