Bruno Fernandes is a disgrace and is killing Manchester United, according to Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has lashed out at Bruno Fernandes, describing him as a â€œdisgraceâ€ and accused him of â€œkillingâ€ Manchester United.

Fernandes' attitude has been called into question following last night's 4-1 Champions League hammering at Como after which the Portugal international suggested he felt boss Michael Carrick's tactics had been a contributing factor.

United captain Fernandes told TNT Sports: â€œIt's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence. That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.â€

“For Bruno Fernandes, it’s a disgrace, really.” ðŸ˜³@Carra23 doesn’t hold back on the Manchester United captain after Bruno questioned Michael Carrick’s tactics following their defeat to Como ðŸ—£ï¸ pic.twitter.com/7KpJR3RT9O â€” CBS Sports Golazo âš½ï¸ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 21, 2026

United captain Fernandes is like a kid in the schoolyard â€“ Carragher

Carragher, who made over 700 appearances for United's arch rivals Liverpool, told CBS Sports: â€œFor Bruno Fernandes to do that is a disgrace really.

â€œWhen you think about last season, he got player of the year. That was on the back of Michael Carrick becoming the manager. He wouldn't have got that award without Michael Carrick, because Michael Carrick put him back in his rightful position and he then went on to have a fantastic season because he's a talented footballer.

â€œBut when you think of him as a footballer, he's a talent, but in terms of attitude and the way he goes about things, it's not right at all.

â€œAnd he's reacted like that because he's been brought off and he's been embarrassed tonight by the manager as he brought him off. And when he talks about pressing, whether it's man to man or zonal, for years, Bruno Fernandes has meant Manchester United can't press because he does things for the crowd.

â€œI commentate on games watching Man United and he runs all over the place like a kid in the schoolyard for the supporters. They all think he's working hard â€“ he's not. He's killing the rest of the team doing it.â€

Fernandes is not captaincy material, according to the TV pundit, who added: â€œYears ago, there was a captain called Bryan Robson, one of the greatest players to ever play for Man United because he played for the club, he didn't throw the manager or the players under the bus.

â€œHe kept fighting for Manchester United and watching him throw his arms up every week in a game is an absolute disgrace, calling the manager out considering how he's performed this season on the pitch.

â€œAwful attitude and not what a Manchester United captain should be.â€

Manchester United is rotten from top to bottom, says Carragher

Carrick's job is now under serious threat, although the list of potential replacements is hardly stellar, and it remains to be seen if he is still in post when United play again, against Bournemouth on Sunday.

But Carragher believes the blame for United's current predicament should be directed elsewhere.

â€œIsn't it funny?â€ he said. â€œHow many managers has he had, Bruno Fernandes? So every single manager at Manchester United doesn't have an identity? How many managers are we on now for Bruno Fernandes? Five? They change the manager every seasonâ€¦ Manchester United is rotten from top to bottom.

â€œI said earlier on, it's not about the manager. It's everything about the club. And who has got the answers? We comment on it all the time, â€˜they might need to change the manager or do this, do that.' Are we ever right really? Because no one ever seems to get it right. But listen, there's no doubt the manager needs to be changed now. Right now this can't go on for a club of the stature of Manchester United.

â€œBut I'm glad Michael Carrick come out and just said that about Bruno Fernandes, that he don't run, because they don't run, this team.

â€œI'm delighted he brought him off, Fernandes, and I'm delighted that he had a little pop back there in the press because that's what they need some of those players.â€