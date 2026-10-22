Mourinho defends Vinicius from growing criticism

Jose Mourinho insisted he was “happy” with Vinicius Junior’s performance in Real Madrid’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Los Blancos cruised to a 4-1 victory at home, with Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande getting on the scoresheet.

Mbappe has scored in each of his last five Champions League appearances for Madrid, now the second-longest scoring streak of his career in the competition (after a six-game run for Paris Saint-Germain â€“ November 2021 to September 2022). Â

At 19 years and 341 days, Diomande, who replaced Vinicius, became the youngest Madrid substitute to score and assist in a Champions League match, and the fourth-youngest player to achieve this with any team in the history of the competition.

And Diomande’s recent success has coincided with Vinicius’ dip in form since Mourinho’s arrival.

Â What a strike! https://t.co/jVBGsgiW2w â€” Real Madrid C.F. Â (@realmadriden) October 22, 2026

Vinicius has not attempted a single dribble in his last two matches across all competitions, the first time he has strung together two consecutive starts without attempting a dribble in his Los Blancos career.

It is just one fewer time than in the rest of his starts with Madrid (three in 309).

Nevertheless, Mourinho came to Vinicius’ defence, claiming his substitution was due to Madrid’s strong squad depth.

“If he is sad, that is a very personal matter. You may have a perception, but I think only he can openly tell you how he feels or doesn’t feel,” Mourinho said on Vinicius.

“As a coach, I am happy with the match he played. From Vinicius, more is always expected, and that he is individually decisive, but he played a match that I liked.

“Of the three attackers, he had the greatest responsibility from the defensive balance standpoint. Leipzig’s right-back was a player who moved between the lines, and Vinicius closed him down very well. The ball entered the central area only once.

“Then, offensively, he wasn't overwhelming, but he was balanced. He didn't lose possession and had an action where the goalkeeper made a great save.

“The substitution isn’t the decision of a coach who isn’t happy; it’s the decision of a coach who has a rich bench. With the substitution, I knew I could bring a different speed to the game with players like Yan (Diomande) or Endrick.

“As a coach, I am happy with what he has done.”