US urges new UN sanctions to spur rivals in Sudan to negotiate an end to war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) â€” The United States is urging beefed-up U.N. sanctions against the warring parties in Sudan to build pressure on them to negotiate an end to the fighting that has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced some 13 million and pushed many parts of the African nation into famine.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that financial, military and political support given to either the government forces or the rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, remains a driver of the conflict, now in its fourth year.

Boulos did not name any countries providing that support. Egypt has been a vocal supporter of Sudan's military, while the United Arab Emirates is accused by U.N. experts and human rights groups of providing arms to the RSF, which it has repeatedly denied.

He said the Security Council has the tools to curtail the provision of â€œa tremendous and increasing amount of military support to both warring partiesâ€ from â€œnumerous external actors.â€

U.N.-backed human rights investigators two years ago called for the expansion of an arms embargo on Sudan's long-restive western Darfur region â€” scene of mass atrocities between 2003 and 2005 â€” to cover the entire country.

Boulos said a proposed U.S. resolution before the U.N. Security Council would expand the arms embargo throughout Sudan. It also would apply â€œto all parties operating in the territoryâ€ and reaffirm that drones and related technologies are part of the arms embargo.

Experts say Sudan's army and the RSF are competing to obtain new drone models. Rights groups have said the use of unmanned aircraft has become increasingly common in the northeast African nation's war.



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The U.S. draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, deplores â€œthe continuous influx of external military assistance, weapons, and ammunition to the warring parties, which is prolonging the conflict and undermining mediation efforts,â€ including launching drones and unmanned aerial systems from third countries.

The proposed resolution demands that all countries â€œcease any direct or indirect support to the warring parties, be it logistical, financial or military, which enables conflict to continue.â€

The conflict exploded from a power struggle that emerged following Sudan's transition to democracy after an uprising forced the military ouster of longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

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Tensions boiled over three years later between Sudan's military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who chairs the ruling sovereign council, and RSF commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who was Burhan's deputy.

Burhan said Monday that new sanctions would not deter his troops from carrying on with their war until all RSF-controlled areas are captured, according to the army-controlled SUNA news agency.

â€œOur souls and destiny are in God's hands,â€ he said while attending the graduation ceremony of new police officers in the capital, Khartoum. â€œOur message to those staying in hotels abroad and cheering at sanctions that are meant to subjugate the Sudanese people is the following: The people will not be broken, but we will break and defeat you.â€

U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council that despite numerous diplomatic efforts to get government and paramilitary leaders to start negotiations and end hostilities, â€œthe parties remain locked in a zero-sum military logic.â€

â€œGreater international attention and action are urgently needed for them to change that calculus,â€ she said.

___

Associated Press writer Noha Elhennawy in Cairo contributed to this report.