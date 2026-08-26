Lukashenko Checks the Combat Readiness of the Belarusian Army

Belarus's self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, has ordered an unscheduled inspection of the combat readiness of the country's Armed Forces. During the inspection, one of the brigades will be withdrawn from its permanent deployment location and deployed to carry out military tasks.

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The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced the start of the inspection. The decision was made against the backdrop of a visit to Moscow by John Ratcliffe, Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. As part of the inspection, military personnel will assess how well Belarusian units are prepared to operate in the context of a modern armed conflict. Specifically, one of the brigades will leave its permanent base and carry out tasks assigned by the command.

Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, stated that he would not disclose the details of these tasks at this time. â€œWe will not discuss them for now. Everything depends on the decisions to be made by the leadership of the Armed Forces, the General Staff, and the military units,â€ he said.

During the exercise, special attention will be paid to methods of inflicting fire damage on a potential adversary. According to Volfovich, the experience of modern wars and armed conflicts will be taken into account. In particular, he mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine and military operations in the Middle East, citing the conflict in Iran among them. â€œSpecial attention will be paid to methods of inflicting fire damage on a potential adversary, taking into account the experience of military conflicts in Ukraine and Iran,â€ noted the representative of the Belarusian authorities.

Officials in Minsk explain that the exercise is intended to demonstrate the readiness of formations and military units to conduct combat operations under modern conditions. In fact, this involves not only checking documents or the readiness of personnel but also the practical actions of military units. At the same time, Volfovich urged people not to view the inspection as a sign of an emergency. According to him, Belarusians should not be concerned about these measures. â€œThere's no need to worry that something supernatural is happening,â€ he stated.

However, the Belarusian side has not yet disclosed specific deadlines for the completion of the inspection or a full list of tasks to be assigned to the military. Lukashenko's decision is drawing attention because Belarus remains a military ally of Russia and participates in joint military exercises with the Russian Federation. It was from Belarusian territory that Russian troops launched an offensive against northern Ukraine in 2022.

At this time, the Belarusian authorities have not stated that the exercise is related to preparations for actual combat operations. Officially, its stated purpose is to assess the army's readiness to operate under modern conditions, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.

In the Gomel region of Belarus, near the Yakimovka station, a new military training ground is being built with railway infrastructure capable of facilitating the rapid movement of heavy equipment. The facility is located approximately 40 km from the Ukrainian border, and its construction is confirmed by satellite imagery and government procurement data.

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