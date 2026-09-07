<div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”7″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>&#13; <h1 class=”asset-title”>U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East</h1>&#13; </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10″ style=”text-align: right; padding-right: 7px;”><!– uk-hidden-small –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– Go to www.platform.sharethis.com/inline-share-buttons to customize your tools –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”6.4020194465221″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-7-10 uk-width-large-7-10 asset_image_container asset_container” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”12.718072289157″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”large_image_display”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span id=”imageContainer”>&#13; <svg id=”contentCredentialsLogo” class=”hide” xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” width=”28″ height=”28″ fill=”none” viewbox=”0 0 28 28″ preserveaspectratio=”xMidYMid meet” part=”svg”><g clip-path=”url(#ddf6596edc7cd4d2b8ede51ef34b1d19-__clip0_1536_4435)”><path fill=”white” d=”M1.45605 14C1.45605 7.06999 7.07006 1.45599 14.0001 1.45599C20.9301 1.45599 26.5441 7.06999 26.5441 14V26.544H14.0001C7.07006 26.544 1.45605 20.93 1.45605 14Z”/><path fill=”#141414″ fill-rule=”evenodd” d=”M25.578 14V25.578H14C7.602 25.578 2.422 20.398 2.422 14C2.422 7.602 7.602 2.422 14 2.422C20.398 2.422 25.578 7.602 25.578 14ZM0 14C0 6.272 6.272 0 14 0C21.728 0 28 6.272 28 14V28H14C6.272 28 0 21.728 0 14ZM5.572 14.56C5.572 17.444 7.518 19.88 10.612 19.88C13.16 19.88 14.882 18.2 15.302 16.002H12.782C12.46 17.01 11.648 17.626 10.612 17.626C9.044 17.626 8.022 16.394 8.022 14.56C8.022 12.726 9.044 11.494 10.612 11.494C11.62 11.494 12.418 12.068 12.754 13.02H15.288C14.84 10.878 13.132 9.24 10.612 9.24C7.504 9.24 5.572 11.676 5.572 14.56ZM18.676 9.52H16.296V19.614H18.774V14.35C18.774 13.356 19.054 12.712 19.53 12.306C19.95 11.928 20.496 11.732 21.392 11.732H22.022V9.394H21.406C20.104 9.394 19.236 9.87 18.676 10.598V9.506V9.52Z” clip-rule=”evenodd”/></g><defs><clippath id=”ddf6596edc7cd4d2b8ede51ef34b1d19-__clip0_1536_4435″><rect width=”28″ height=”28″ fill=”white”/></clippath></defs></svg>&#13; <span id=”contentCredentialsLevel2″ class=”hide”>&#13; &#13; <p>Issued by: <span id=”issuer”/> on <span id=”issueDate”/></p>&#13; <hr/>&#13; <div id=”metadata”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>VIRIN:</span> <span id=”virin”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>Date Created:</span> <span id=”dateCreated”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>City:</span> <span id=”city”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>State:</span> <span id=”state”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>Country:</span> <span id=”country”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span id=”instructions”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div>&#13; </span>&#13; <img alt=”Two military personnel in camouflage uniforms and helmets are operating a teal/green forklift in what appears to be an arid, desert environment. One soldier is seated in the forklift operator’s position while a second soldier stands nearby observing. The foreground shows a pile of debris or discarded materials, suggesting a cleanup, demolition, or logistics operation.” class=”big_image” data-c2pa-signed-image-url=”https://d2cto119c3bgok.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2608/9888542/1000w_q95.jpg” height=”” id=”c2paImage” src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2608/9888542/1000w_q95.jpg” title=”U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East” width=”1000″/> </span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid asset_information”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-7-10 uk-width-large-7-10″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3>(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)</h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3>08.25.2026</h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3>Courtesy Photo</h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3 class=”the_unit”><a href=”/unit/USARCENT”>U.S. Army Central</a> <a href=”/search/unit/USARCENT” data-uk-tooltip=”” title=”Search for U.S. Army Central media”><i class=”fa fa-search fa-fw”/></a> <a href=”/rss/unit/69″ data-uk-tooltip=”” title=”RSS feed for U.S. Army Central”/>Â <a href=”/unit/USARCENT” data-uk-tooltip=”” title=”Unit with the Most Views<;br/>; April 2017″><i class=”fa fa-trophy”/>Â </a></h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-align-left uk-align-small-right uk-align-medium-right uk-align-large-right” style=”margin:0px;”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”subscribe-wrapper”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><a id=”69″ alert_type=”unit” class=”subscribe-button newswire-subscribe ” href=”/alerts/unit/69″ style=”text-decoration: none;border: none;” data-uk-tooltip=”{pos:’bottom’}” title=”Subscribe to U.S. Army Central”>&#13; <span class=”bell” style=”display: inline-block”><img alt=”” class=”subscribe-button-icon” src=”https://cdn.dvidshub.net/images/subscribe-button-icon.png”/></span>&#13; <span class=”checkmark” style=”display: none”>Ã¢ÂœÂ”</span>&#13; <span class=”x” style=”display: none”>✗</span>&#13; <span class=”subscribe-text”>Subscribe</span>&#13; </a><p>56</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>&#13; U.S. Army ammunition specialists prepare ammunition for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for onward movement in the Middle East. Ammunition specialists are responsible for the highly specialized care, movement, and management of ammunition, explosives, and their components. (U.S. Army photo) </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-4-10 uk-width-large-4-10 image_details asset_details” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”6.6758241758242″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”image_info_container asset_info_container” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”8.9010989010989″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><table class=”uk-table image_info_table asset_info_table”>&#13; <tbody>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Date Taken:</td>&#13; <td>08.25.2026</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Date Posted:</td>&#13; <td>08.25.2026 14:03</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Photo ID:</td>&#13; <td>9888542</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>VIRIN:</td>&#13; <td>260825-D-A0839-1908</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Resolution:</td>&#13; <td>6720×4480</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Size:</td>&#13; <td>3.02 MB</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Location:</td>&#13; <td>(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; </tbody>&#13; </table><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><hr/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><table class=”uk-table image_info_table asset_info_table”>&#13; <tbody>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Web Views:</td>&#13; <td>70</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Downloads:</td>&#13; <td>3</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; &#13; </tbody>&#13; </table><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><hr/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h4 class=”public-domain”>&#13; PUBLIC DOMAIN Â &#13; <img src=”/images/public_domain_logo.png”/>&#13; </h4><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p 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uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10 side_bar_container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 id=”more_like_this” class=”more_like_this with-margin”>MORE LIKE THIS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-visible-small admin-360″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 class=”underlined with-margin”>CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”controlkeywords control_keywords”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-1-1 uk-width-large-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-2 uk-grid-width-small-1-2 uk-grid-width-medium-1-2 uk-grid-width-large-1-2 tm-grid-heights controlkeywords-container” data-uk-grid=”{gutter: 10}” data-uk-observe=””><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– this message is here by default until a control keyword is loaded/added. –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”notfound”><i>No keywords found.</i></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p> <input type=”text” name=”controlkeyword” class=”controlkeyword-input” id=”control_keywords”/> <button class=”add-controlkeyword-button uk-button”>Add Keyword</button> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 class=”underlined with-margin”>TAGS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”tags tags-public”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-1-1 uk-width-large-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-2 uk-grid-width-small-1-2 uk-grid-width-medium-1-2 uk-grid-width-large-1-2 tm-grid-heights tags-container” data-uk-grid=”{gutter: 10}” data-uk-observe=””><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/army-central”>Army Central</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/us-central-command-uscentcom”>US Central Command (USCENTCOM)</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/arcent”>Arcent</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/usarcent”>USARCENT</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/ammunition”>Ammunition</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/1st-theater–sustainment-command”>1st Theater Sustainment Command</a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div data-uk-sticky=”{media: ‘(min-width: 640px) and (orientation: landscape)’, boundary: true}”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 class=”underlined with-margin”>OPTIONS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-10-10 uk-width-large-10-10 options_list_container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><li class=”optionsLoggedOut”><i class=”fa fa-download fa-fw”/>Â &#13; <a href=”/login”>Register/Login to 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