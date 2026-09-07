Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea eye Scott to replace Enzo Fernández

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is the No. 1 option to replace Enzo FernÃ¡ndez in Chelsea’s midfield, while USMNT and AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with a move for some time.Â Adrian DENNIS / AFP via Getty Images

– Chelsea are at the front of the queue to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, TEAMtalk reports. The Blues see the 23-year-old as their No. 1 option to replace Enzo FernÃ¡ndez in midfield — having started this season with a pair of full backs in midfield — and are set to explore whether a move for him can be secured in January. Bournemouth could be open to an offer due to Scott’s contractual situation, as he will enter the final year of his deal next summer after previously turning down an extension at the Vitality Stadium.

– AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Football Insider reports. The Saudi Pro League is keeping close tabs on the situation of the 25-year-old USMNT international, who could part ways with the Ligue 1 club in a matter of days after being left out of the team’s UEFA Conference League squad. Les Monegasques have been keen to offload Balogun due to their financial situation and remain intent on moving him on after his â‚¬40 million switch to Everton broke down on deadline day.

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– Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are monitoring the situation of AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to TEAMtalk. The three clubs are reportedly among several that sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in Friday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. A race is now developing for Camara’s signature after his â‚¬55 million move to Chelsea broke down on deadline day, and it looks as though the Blues could face strong competition if they make a fresh approach for him in January.

– Real Madrid striker Endrick is on the radar of AC Milan, according to Calciomercato. The Rossoneri made an attempt to sign the 20-year-old on loan in the summer transfer window, with plans now being drawn up to make a new offer in January that will include an option to become permanent. Endrick is yet to feature for Los Blancos this season after a loan spell at Lyon last season where he scored five goals and provided seven assists in 16 league games.

– Former Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has agreed terms with Botafogo, according to UOL. The 33-year-old free agent is reported to have agreed a two-year deal with the club, and an announcement is expected this week once he signs officially. Ziyech was released by Wydad Casablanca on Sunday and was keen to move quickly to secure a switch to the Brasileirao.

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Other rumors

– Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is on the radar of Arsenal, Manchester City and Al Hilal. (Caught Offside)

– Palmeiras have included an â‚¬180 million release clause in the contract of striker Jose Manuel Lopez to deter interest from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. (AS)

– Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola sees winger Cody Gakpo as part of the club’s long term plans, despite him being strongly linked with Manchester City in the summer. (Football Insider)

– Newcastle are preparing to offer winger Jacob Murphy a new contract. (Football Insider)

– Free-agent defender David Alaba turned down a â‚¬3m-per-season offer to join Lazio after leaving Real Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport)

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– Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz is being tracked by clubs in Serie A. (Ekrem Konur)

– Modena are keen to land free-agent striker Andrea Belotti. (Nicolo Schira)

– Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa‘s proposed switch to Al Ittihad has fallen through. (De Telegraaf)

– Juventus winger Edon Zhegrova is attracting interest from multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– RB Leipzig have placed Young Boys left back Stefan Bukinac on their shortlist. (Ekrem Konur)

– Genoa are looking to sign defender Marco Libra to a new contract. He made his Serie A debut in the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday. (Nicolo Schira)