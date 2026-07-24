NYC stabbing attacks that injured 2 being evaluated as potential hate crime: NYPD

A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed in broad daylight in Manhattan’s residential Upper West Side neighborhood on Thursday, authorities said.

According to victim and witness statements, the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The NYPD is currently evaluating whether this is a potential hate crime, she said.

The first victim, a 57-year-old Asian man, was stabbed in the torso near West 84th Street and Central Park West, according to police.

The second victim, a 50-year-old Jewish man, was stabbed near West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said. They are expected to survive, according to Tisch.

The suspect — 51-year-old Raul Morales — was arrested in connection with both assaults, Tisch said. He was taken into custody on the Upper West Side, near West 88th Street and Amsterdam Â Avenue, police said. No one else is being sought in the attacks, according to Tisch.

At this time there is no known link between Morales and either of the victims, nor between the victims and each other, according to Tisch.

While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor, the commissioner said.

A motive remains under investigation and detectives continue to work the case.