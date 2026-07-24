PRS For Music Names Ben McOwen Wilson as Incoming CEO

PRS For Music has named Ben McOwen Wilson as the nonprofit collection society's new CEO on Friday (July 24).

McOwen Wilson replaces Andrea Czapary Martin, who announced her departure from the role in March after seven years. McOwen Wilson will assume the title on Oct. 12.

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McOwen Wilson has previously held a number of key roles across technology, gaming and culture, most recently acting as the managing director EMEA for Google Play & Google Television from September 2022 onwards. Prior to this, McOwen Wilson operated in a number of key partnership roles for YouTube for over a decade.

He has also worked extensively with the U.K. government and industry through the U.K. Creative Industries Council and the Creative Industries Federation, with a focus on issues such as intellectual property, innovation and growth.Â

McOwen Wilson was selected by the PRS Members' Council following an â€œextensive international search.â€ A press statement from the society highlights the areas of focus for McOwen Wilson in the new role, saying that â€œas AI, gaming, digital platforms and new forms of music consumption reshape the industry, he has spent the past 20 years building partnerships across complex digital ecosystems while working with rights holders, broadcasters, creators and policymakers.â€

In its 2025 financial results, royalty collections for PRS' 190,000 members â€” composed of songwriters, composers and publishers â€” increased by 7.7% year-on-year to Â£1.24 billion ($1.6 billion).Â

Earlier this month a case brought by Blur's Dave Rowntree against PRS was thrown out of London's Court of Appeal. Rowntree had sought to bring a class action suit against the society in relation to the distribution of its so-called â€˜black box' royalties; these royalties are distributed on a pro rata distribution to its writer and publisher based on the same proportions as identified royalties.Â

The Court of Appeal ruled that â€œthere is nothing inherently unfair about the pro rata distributionâ€ of unallocated royalties, recognizing that the system operates with incomplete information.

Speaking on the appointment Julian Nott, chair of the PRS Members' Council said, â€œSongwriters, composers and publishers need a society working tirelessly to champion them and their rights.Â A society which embraces innovation and has the confidence to shape the future, not simply respond to it.â€

He continued, â€œBen is an outstanding leader with all the skills necessary to guide PRS for Music through the many changes in the music industry and the wider media market.Â Ben impressed us from the very beginning. He understands the technologies that are transforming the creative industries, but he also understands that innovation only succeeds if it works for the creators. We are confident that he will champion members' interests at home and around the world, leading us boldly into the next phase of our evolution.â€

McOwen Wilson added, â€œPRS for Music is built on trust, transparency, and a relentless commitment to its members,â€ said Ben McOwen Wilson. â€œIt is a privilege to lead this organisation at a time when the voice of the creator must be louder than ever.â€

â€œIn the age of AI and accelerated digital distribution, protecting the integrity and value of human creativity is our most urgent priority. My focus will be on ensuring PRS serves as a catalyst for our members' success, ensuring they remain at the centre of a sustainable and growing global music ecosystem.â€

â€œMy first priority will be to listen and learn. To understand the needs of members, customers, and partners, and with them shape an ambitious future for the society. I am excited by the opportunities ahead of us and committed to serve our members' interests unswervingly.â€Â