Iran live updates: Trump holds off strikes, weighs diplomacy, stockpiles, sources say

President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. and Iranian representatives are meeting for renewed peace talks amid a lull in fighting, even though Iran continues to publicly insist it is not currently negotiating with the U.S.

Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, July 27, 2026. Razieh Poudat/Isna via AP

“They want to meet, and we’re meeting,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. There’s a chance we could make a deal, but without what we did they wouldn’t even be talking to us. They requested a meeting through their surrogates and directly, and we’re meeting.”

Trump also said he is not in a rush to reach a deal with Iran.

â€œI have plenty of time,â€ Trump told reporters when asked how much patience he had.

Asked whether he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are on the same page, Trump indicated that they mostly are. Trump said if Iran does not make a deal, the U.S. will “go back to the same thing.”

“Yeah, for a little difference, but pretty close,â€ Trump said. â€œYeah. Well, Iran took a beating over the last 14 days, and they asked us very nicely, ‘Please stop, let’s meet.’ And that’s where we are right now, let’s see what happens. If we don’t make a deal, we go back to the same thing.â€

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart