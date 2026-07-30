Justin Biebers Sneakers Worn During World Cup Final Performance Sold at Auction for Almost $30K

The internet was mixed on Justin Bieberâ€˜s acoustic performance of â€œEverything Hallelujahâ€ during the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, but the superstar singer turned the outing into a net positive for charity.

Bieber stepped on the field during FIFA's inaugural halftime show wearing a custom look by his own apparel brand, SKYLRK. On his feet, he slipped into a pair of SKYLRK kicks from the brand's Matter Daddy Line in a latte colorway that has not yet been released to the public, per Hypebeast. The rest of his look â€” down to an earpiece â€” was reportedly all custom and not available for general sales.

Bieber and his SKYLRK sneakers. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

After the World Cup, Bieber donated the SKYLRK sneakers to Christie's auction house for the One Goal auction, which benefits the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The $100 million initiative was mounted to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide by supporting grassroots organizations and inclusive learning programs.

Initial bids for the sneakers came in between $2,000 and $4,000, which seemed like an impressive number considering that Bieber wore them for just a few minutes that day. But on Wednesday, Christie's confirmed that the sneakers sold for a whopping $26,400 by the time bids officially closed.

Bieber took part in the star-studded Topps halftime show, produced by Global Citizen and featuring Madonna, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel with the New York Philharmonic, the Muppets and dozens of dancers during an action-packed 11 minutes. Coldplay's Chris Martin helped curate the showing. Bieber wasn't the only one to donate to the One Goal action, as he was joined in offering unique pieces by fellow halftime performers Shakira and BTS. The One Goal auction opened July 22 and closed Wednesday.