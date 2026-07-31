Anthropic â said on Thursday its AI Claude model hacked â systems of â three â€‹organizations during testing, days after rival OpenAI â revealed a rogue agent had gone on a days-long â hacking spree at AI â€‹firm Hugging â€ŒFace.

Claude gained â€Œunauthorized access to the â€Œsystems during cybersecurity evaluations after a misconfiguration allowed the models to reach the internet from testing environments that â€Œwere supposed to be isolated, Anthropic said.

The company said â€‹it identified the incidents after reviewing 141,006 cybersecurity evaluation runs, a process it â launched following OpenAI's disclosures.

The â€Œbreaches signal that AI's expanding capabilities are already fueling the security threat experts have long feared â€Œand that even top developers can be caught off-guard by flaws their models can exploit.

â€œClaude compromised the â€‹impacted â€‹organizations' infrastructure using â€‹basic techniques, such as â€‹exploiting â€Œweak passwords and â€‹unauthenticated â€‹endpoints,â€ it said.

Anthropic said the incidents involved three separate models: Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5 and an internal research model. The earliest cases dated back to April and â€Œoccurred in evaluation environments that lacked what the company described as standard safeguards.

The breaches occurred during the so-called â€œcapture the flagâ€ exercises, in which models were tasked with finding â€‹hidden information in simulated networks. The company said its prompts told the models they had no internet access, but a misunderstanding with its evaluation partner Irregular left the systems connected to the public internet.

Two of the organizations were â€‹unaware of the activity â€Œbefore being contacted, Anthropic â€‹said, adding that â€‹it was still trying to reach the third.

â€œWe discovered these incidents after a proactive review of our cybersecurity evaluation transcripts,â€ the company said in a statement.

The findings underscore the need for stronger controls in both internal and third-party testing environments as AI models become increasingly capable of carrying out real-world cyber activities, Anthropic said.