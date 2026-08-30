News of the World: What you missed this week internationally

JAPAN

This may allow them to walk in their shoes. The KanazawaÂ fire department has warned residents not to disturb the shoes that paramedics remove when entering their homes. In a viral Instagram video that racked up over half a million views, the department shows they deliberately position their footwear in areas that allow stretcher carriers to step right back into them without disturbing the patients.



A fire department in Japan went viral for its video explaining why residents shouldn't move paramedics' shoes. Instagram/kanazawa_syoubou

ITALY

They're repeating ancient fin-story. Greek legend has it that the city of Taranto was founded 4,000Â years ago by the sailor Taras, who was saved in a shipwreck by a dolphin. Now, Taranto, Puglia's second-largest city, will unveil Europe's first sea-based sanctuary for formerly captive dolphins, the San Paolo Dolphin Refuge, located in the Gulf of Taranto near San Paolo Island.

CANADA

They quit milling around. A 400-year-old gristmill believed to be the oldest in North America has been unearthed in a Nova Scotia marsh. The discovery solves a centuries-old mystery surrounding the Poutrincourt gristmill, a flour mill built in 1607 and destroyed by fire in 1643. The search for its lost location was spearheaded by an amateur historian from Connecticut.

SWITZERLAND

This is one red-hot record. A Swiss gardener earned his third Guinness World Record for growing the longest chili pepper. JÃ¼rg Wiesli, whose latest measured 1 foot, 8.6 inches long, told the record book he starts planting pepper seeds indoors in March, under 82 degree lights, then transfers them to his garden at the end of April to avoid the risk of frost.



JÃ¼rg WiesliÂ set the Guinness World Record for the longest chili pepper for the third time. Guinness World Records

MEXICO

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities to take part in constitutional disputes for the first time as interested third parties. The case came to the court when the Indigenous community of Crescencio Morales, in ZitÃ¡cuaro, MichoacÃ¡n, asked to participate in a budget dispute.

With Wires