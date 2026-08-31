Paseo Verde wins U.S. Championship, heads to Little League World Series title game

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) â€” Nevada's own Paseo Verde Little League is heading to the World Series Championship game after a dominant 12-2 victory over Ohio on Saturday to capture the United States Championship.

The Henderson-based squad will face CuraÃ§ao tomorrow for the Little League World Series title.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30, at 12:00 p.m. PST in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

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Community packs watch party

Fans and families packed a watch party at a movie theater in Henderson, from parents and cousins to other local all-stars and a Henderson City Council candidate. All said they're proud to see a local team on the national stage.

Coaches and league leaders kept coming back to the same message for the kids: celebrate this win, then get ready for what's next. They said the season is the culmination of months of work that started with tryouts earlier this year.

â€œThis all started in mid-February with tryouts. They all played in spring season for our league. And then those 13 kids were obviously the best of the best. I think it's around two and a half million that actually play Little League in the United States. There's 13 kids that are now the champs, the best in the United States. That's pretty cool,â€ said Matt Estrada, from the Little League's organization.

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