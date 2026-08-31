Jordyn Woods Addresses Criticism Over Jaden Smiths Involvement in Her, Karl-Anthony Towns Wedding

Jordyn Woods Addresses Criticism Over Jaden Smith’s Involvement in Her, Karl-Anthony Towns’ Wedding

Jordyn Woods is taking a couple minutes to show her love for Jaden Smith.

Two weeks after the influencer married Karl-Anthony Towns, she addressed criticism surrounding the Karate Kid star's involvement in her wedding, including why Smith posed for photos with her bridesmaids.

“‘Why is Jaden with all of the girls? And at the bridal shower?” Woods wrote in an Aug. 29 TikTok video, which was set to “A Couple Minutes” by Olivia Dean. â€œAnd helping Karl with his shoes?'”

Woods, 28, highlighted the questions while sharing a photo of Smith posing alongside her bridal party on her wedding day, a shot of them together at her bridal shower and a pic of Smith crouching down to assist Towns with putting on his red-bottomed Christian Louboutin dress shoes before he walked down the aisle.

As for why the “icon” rapperâ€”whose parents are Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smithâ€”played a pivotal role in Woods' wedding festivities despite not being in the bridal party?

Alongside a sweet throwback of the longtime friends wearing matching yellow sunglasses as kids, Woods emphasized, â€œBecause he's never missed an important moment in my life.â€