UK 10-year borrowing costs hit fresh highs as bond market sell-off continues – business live

UK borrowing costs hit highest since 2008 as sell-off continues. Newsflash: UK government borrowing costs have jumped at the start of trading, as the bond market sell-off continues. The yield, or interest rate, on UK 10-year bonds jumped by 4 basis points (0.04 of a percentage point) to 5.268%. That's the highest since June 2008 (Reuters reports). 30-year UK bond yields also jumped 5bps to almost 5.89%, close to the highs seen yesterday. Yields rise when bond prices fall, and are an indication of a country's borrowing costs. Although these are relatively small moves, they intensify the pressure on Andy Burnham's government, eroding the amount of â€˜fiscal headroom' available to chancellor John Healey ahead of the autumn budget. Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group, says the jump in the oil price today is driving bond yields higher: double quotation mark â€œThe dominant theme as markets open is the renewed escalation between the US and Iran, with attacks on Iranian military and tanker targets raising concerns over further disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil has extended to a six-week high, amplifying inflation concerns and driving another sharp rise in global bond yields

Key events

The bond market sell-off could prompt the Bank of England (BoE) to reconsider whether to continue with its own sale of UK government debt. The BoE is due to decide later this month whether to maintain its â€˜quantitative tightening' programme, or slow it down. QT involves the sale of UK gilts which the BoE bought to stimulate the economy after the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. It is controversial as the Bank is making a loss, by selling bonds for less than the value it paid for them under â€˜quantitative easing'. Professor Costas Milas, of the University of Liverpool's management school, explains why the Bank might slow the pace of QT: double quotation mark The ongoing global shock is indeed a challenge for Burnham as it puts firmly the focus on his fiscal intentions and whether next month's Budget will raise taxes without doing much ( or anything) about lowering government expenditure. But let us not forget that the BoE's policymakers will also decide in mid-September on UK interest rates and Quantitative Tightening (QT; or sales of government bonds) for the next 12 months. With UK (and global) yields on the rise and Scott Bessent authorizing a buyback of U.S. debt to suppress, as much as he can, US yields, it will look very odd if the BoE's policymakers decided to continue aggressively with QT actionâ€¦

Competition watchdog takes a look at E.ON/Ovo deal A deal to create the UK's biggest energy supplier is to be probed by competition regulators. The Competition and Markets Authority has announced it will start investigating the takeover of UK energy firm Ovo by German rival E.ON. That deal, announced in May, would create a combined company with about 9.6m customers. The CMA will now decide whether the deal could lead to a substantial lessening of competition, which could prompt a more detailed â€œPhase Twoâ€ investigation.

Charts: Borrowing costs and oil price rising Here's a chart showing how UK borrowing costs have risen again today: A chart showing the rise in UK 10-year borrowing costs A chart showing the rise in the oil price

Dollar at two-week high The US dollar has climbed to its highest level against a basket of other currencies in over two weeks today. Traders are betting that the US Federal Reserve is more likely to raise interest rates at its next meeting in September, after Fed chair Kevin Warsh warned last week that there would be â€œwork to doâ€ unless inflation eases. This has pushed the pound down below $1.35, for the first time since 14 August. The euro has dipped to $1.1575, the lowest since 18 August.

Bond sell-off is headache for Burnham and Healey More investors and economists are warning that the bond market turmoil creates headaches for prime minister Andy Burnham and chancellor John Healey. Daniel Mahoney, senior uk economist at Handelsbanken, warns that it could lead to tax rises in the budget: double quotation mark â€œThe 10-year gilt yield has hit levels last seen during the Global Financial Crisis. Recent drivers of increasing gilt yields have been broadly international â€“ including geopolitical risk and competition for investor capital in the context of the AI boom â€“ but it continues to be a major concern that UK government borrowing costs remain notably higher than G7 counterparts. â€œIf geopolitical risk recedes later this year, as we currently project, we do expect to see some easing of gilt yields in the future. Moreover, the spread between gilt yields and other G7 sovereign debt yields may end up narrowing next year as political risk rises up the agenda in continental Europe. But current moves in financial markets are clearly set to further erode the Government's fiscal headroom at the upcoming Budget, adding to the likelihood that fresh tax increases will be announced on 28th October.â€ Matthew Amis, investment director for rates management at Aberdeen Investments, agrees that the government is rather hemmed in: double quotation mark â€œGilts played catch-up with European peers yesterday after Monday's bank holiday. The summer holidays are over and yet the Iranian conflict is still no closer to a resolution. Tensions in the Middle East increased again last night, as such both oil and natural gas moved higher. Uk 10 Year gilt yields are up over 10bps this week. â€œAt the front end of the UK curve, markets are now pricing in three hikes from the Bank of England over the next year. Gilt yields look elevated here but until oil and gas start freely moving in the Straits of Hormuz, gilt yields are going to struggle. On the politics front, PM Burnham delivered his maiden speech to parliament yesterday. From a gilt market perspective, I don't think we learnt anything new. But what is clear is with gilt yields at these levels, the fiscal room for manoeuvre going into October's budget is incredibly limited.â€

UK and European gas prices hit highest since January 2023 European gas prices have hit their highest level since January 2023 this morning, as the Iran war drives up energy costs. The benchmark Dutch gas contact touching a 43-month high of â‚¬75.325/MWh this morning. The month-ahead UK gas price also hit its highest level since January 2023, at 184p per therm. This will make it increasingly expensive for European countries to stock up on gas ahead of the winter â€“ at a time when EU gas stores are at their lowest level in 13 years Analysts at Mind Energy said: double quotation mark â€œThe market had hoped that the U.S. and Iran would be able to reach some sort of agreement, that allowed Hormuz to reopen, but is now starting to price in a long-lasting closure of the Strait and a very bad supply situation ahead of the upcoming heating season.â€

London bus strikes postponed after â€˜significantly improved offer' Away from the bond markets, London bus strikes scheduled for this weekend have been postponed after workers received a â€œsignificantly improved offerâ€. Members of Unite working for Arriva North London had been due to walk out on Friday, in protest over working conditions in the heatwave. The strike threatened disruption to services at dozens of routes in the capital. Instead, workers will now be balloted on an improved offer. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: double quotation mark â€œUnite is determined that the conditions of bus drivers are improved in London and beyond. â€œWe expect bus operators to treat workers with dignity and respect and will be ensuring that this happens.â€ The Guardian reported last month that many drivers are concerned that proposals to improve the air-conditioning system across Arriva North London's fleet of 730 buses may not be finished by next summer.

Uh oh. Investment bank Jefferies is cutting its appetite for risk, due to the jump in bond yields and the ongoing US-Iran war. Jefferies' Mohit Kumar explains: double quotation mark We are toning down our risk view by a notch. Rates are reaching a level where a further selloff in rates would be increasingly negative for both equities and credit. Unfortunately, we do not see an immediate catalyst that would bring rates materially lower from current levels. There is no easy way out of the Iran war. We still remain optimistic that we would get a deal before the mid terms, but we do not think we are at the pain points where either US or Iran would agree to a deal.

Shares have dipped in London in early trading, pulling the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip equities down by 39 points, or 0.36%. Technology and services provider Computacenter are the top faller, down 3.5%, followed by sports and leisure-wear retailer JD Sports (-2%).

The bond market turmoil means the UK faces â€˜even more complicated' choices ahead of the autumn budget, points out Roger Lee, head of equity strategy at Cavendish. double quotation mark â€œThis latest series of US air strikes on Iran, and the inevitable retaliation, pushed oil prices to around $95/bbl, a five-week high.â€ â€œWhilst this is very much a global sell off in government bonds focused on countries with high deficits and/or high absolute debt levels, given the UK's fiscal position gilts are seen as especially exposedâ€ â€œPressure in the bond market will amplify the UK's fiscal challenges.â€ â€œThe current level of bond yields is likely to erode most of the previous headroom leaving new PM Andy Burnham with even more complicated budget choices in October.â€

A chart showing the yield on 10-year UK government bonds since 2008 Photograph: LSEG

Why are the bond markets having a wobble? Mike Goosay, CIO and global head of fixed income at Principal Asset Management, has summed-up the reasons behind the bond-market sell-off: double quotation mark â€œThe sharp rise in global bond yields reflects investors reassessing inflation risks, policy expectations, and the growing supply of government debt across major markets. While markets are increasingly pricing the possibility of additional policy tightening, we believe higher long-term yields also reflect structural factors such as elevated issuance, ongoing fiscal financing needs, and a rise in term premium. â€œWhile today's volatility may feel disruptive, it is also improving the long-term opportunity set across fixed income markets. Higher yields are enhancing both income and return potential, creating opportunities that have been largely absent for much of the past decade. For long-term investors, periods of market repricing can often present attractive entry points, particularly when economic and credit fundamentals remain as resilient as they do today.