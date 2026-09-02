Do or Do Not Check in With Harrison Ford and the Star Wars Cast, There Is No Try

The Sweet Way Billie Lourd Is Honoring Late Mom Carrie Fisher for â€˜Star Wars' Day

You say you love checking in with the cast of Star Wars?

We know.

Not always onboard with the sentiment, however, was Harrison Ford, who admittedly tried to put a lot of mileage between himself and Han Solo after Star Wars: Episode VIâ€”Return of the Jedi closed out the initial trilogy in 1983.

Hence his own surprise to be so moved by his experience returning to a galaxy far, far away for 2015’s The Force Awakens.

“I never thought it would come back to bless me rather than haunt me,â€ Ford admitted at San Diego Comic-Con at the time, adding, “The original Star WarsÂ that I was a part of really was the beginning of my working life.â€

But while a few (dozen) other projects may be jockeying for prime position in the 84-year-old’s screen legacy, Mark Hamill knows where his celebrity Force lies.

“I'll never get used to the fan reaction,” he told ParadeÂ in 2017, when he returned as Luke Skywalker inÂ The Last Jedi. Noting he’d just been to New York Comic-Con, Hamill explained, “It's so ingrained in their life experience; they're transformed by it. Some of them are just vibrating because they're so excited.”