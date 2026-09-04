Surrey v Yorkshire, Hampshire v Warwickshire, and more: county cricket, day three – live

Key events

Surrey beat Yorkshire by one wicket! Worrall wafts four in Coad's 26th over and that's that. Handshakes all round. What a game. Surrey leapfrog Yorkshire in the table.

I thought that was it, Blake plumps for a lusty swing and just misses. The Surrey players n their comfy chairs cover their eyes. A maiden from Hill. Over to you Worrall.

Twenty thousand are watching Surrey's Youtube channel as Blake pushes Hill's first ball to point and lets the other pass.

Worrall shimmies inside the line.

Worrall plays and misses.

Worrall leaves well alone.

Dan Worrall has three balls to face. Jonny is grinning.

A wicket! My lord. Augqib blobs a catch to mid-on next ball. Two still needed for the Surrey win.

Huge roars as Auqib Nabi trumpets Ben Coad out of the ground for six. Two needed.

Warwickshire beat Hampshire an innings and 129 runs Southampton: Warwickshire 398 BEAT Hampshire 115 and 154 by an innings and 129 runs A match that started grubbily finished in a hurry.

Talk about slow-burn thriller. twelve still needed at The Oval. Fisher out driving George Hill to third slip.

Tea-time-ish scores

Division One Chelmsford: Essex 177 and 94-3 v Sussex 275 and 230 Southampton: Hampshire 115 and 123-4 v Warwickshire 398 Trent Bridge: Notts 451-8 v Leicestershire 159-3 Taunton: Somerset 441 BEAT Glamorgan 194 and 183 by an innings and 64 runs The Oval: Surrey 83 and 152-7 v Yorkshire 185 and 82 Surrey need 33 to win Division Two Bristol: Gloucestershire 237 and 58-1 v Derbyshire 278 Canterbury: Kent 238 and 358 v Worcestershire 217 and 1-0 Merchant Taylors' School: Middlesex 247 and 200 v Lancashire 151 and 87-3 Lancs need 210 to win Wantage Road: Northamptonshire 263 v Durham 205 and 141-4

They're taking tea around the grounds, apart from The Oval and Bristol, and I need to write up for first edition. Say the last rites for me.

Ben Coad pistons in once more. 24 needed. Arms are folded in the crowd.

Well played Leicestershire! They've gone to tea against the Champs 159 for three, after starting the day 23-2. Giant Josh Hull 59 not out, a maiden first-class fifty, Hamza Shaikh, who recently joined from Warwickshire, 19 not out. Ben Coad leans into over 21 at The Oval. 26 needed.

Hey diddle diddle, Lancs have lost three for seven. KJ for 38 then young Sharma grabbed two in two, leaving him on a hattrick at the start of his next over. A duck for Harris. Lancs 70-3.

A lovely flick through covers by Blake off Hill, Surrey gathering these runs at a canter now, just 31 needed.

Overton: ‘The schedule is a bit manic at the moment’ Craig Overton after Somerset's win over Glamorgan: We knew going into the game that we wanted a big performance to get some sort of payback for what happened to us in the away match with Glamorgan this season. It was massive to take wickets early today. It could have been a long day for us if they had got off to a good start on what we considered a pretty decent surface. Now we have three days instead of two to prepare for our next game, which is important because the schedule is a bit manic at the moment. The plan is for me to play in all three remaining matches. It's not often you get into a position to win a Championship and I am excited to be involved.

A big booted blow to Essex as Elgar falls, and now Westley, as Crocombe and Carson get into their work. Essex 79-3. And suddenly batting is looking easy at The Oval. Fisher and Blake have reduced the target to 47.

Essex need 329 to beat Sussex It would be the highest score of the match by some distance. Paul Walter was caught in the fourth over off James Coles for 1, but Elgar and Westley have nailed in their boots. Essex 69-1.

Lancs are sailing along at MTS, a brief squall as Matty Hurst hit the ball to third slip but Geddes couldn't get his paws around it. Lancs 55-0.

A concussion check at The Oval as Fisher gets pinged on the helmet and felled by a bouncer from Hill. He seems ok and there is a friendly exchange of back pats and smiles.

Yorkshire continue to press and the big-hitting Tom Lawes has gone for 17, a third wicket for man-of-the-moment George Hill. Fisher, who can whack it a bit, joins Blake. Surrey still need 69, three wickets left.

Somerset beat Glamorgan by an innings and 64 runs Done and dusted in 59 overs. Don't look over your shoulder Notts. Taunton: Somerset 441 BEAT v Glamorgan 194 and 183 by an innings and 64 runs Somerset 23pts, Glamorgan 3pts

Overton, Gregory and Leach have hastened things along at Taunton, Glamorgan 177-9. Just Dickson (47) and Tribe (49) made it past 20.

A third, and huge, wicket for Dillon Pennington at Trent Bridge, Rehan Ahmed caught at head-high at second slip for a boundary-laden 54. Leics 118-3. Nightwatch Josh Hull still tapping away for a two-and-a-half hour 34.

In Division Two: Jennings and Hurst have safely negotiated the first eight overs, Lancs 22-0; Ollie Price (6-45) has kept Gloucestershire in the match after keeping Derby's first-innings advantage to 41; Alex Lees has collected fifty in Durham's 77-1 and Kent have lost 4-23, including Northeast for 132. But the lead over Worcs is already 313.

George Hill pulls off a dive grab and hold in his follow through, Thomas gone!! Hill grins modestly. Surrey 95-6.

That was a long morning session. Time for a sandwich and a leg stretch, back soon. Incidentally, a lovely chat between Dan Norcross and John Major at lunch on Surrey TV. Major described the 1950s Oval crowd like spectators in the Coloseum when they saw the groundsman brush the pitch and clouds of dust rise, licking their lips for Laker and Lock. Dream team: 1950s Surrey. Photograph: PA

Lunchtime scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 177 v Sussex 275 and 190-8 Southampton: Hampshire 115 and 40-2 v Warwickshire 398 Trent Bridge: Notts 451-8 v Leicestershire 73-2 Taunton: Somerset 441 v Glamorgan 194 and 111-5 The Oval: Surrey 83 and 81-5 v Yorkshire 185 and 82 Surrey need 104 to win Division Two Bristol: Gloucestershire 237 v Derbyshire 253-5 Canterbury: Kent 238 and 271-4 v Worcestershire 217 Merchant Taylors' School: Middlesex 247 and 200 v Lancashire 151 and 7-0 Lancs need 290 to win Wantage Road: Northamptonshire 263 v Durham 205 and 54-1

A big one, the big one? Ben Foakes loses his off stump as Coad send down the sweetest chestnut. Surrey lunch at 81-5, needing another 104.

Northants managed a not-to-be-sniffed-at lead of 58 against Durham, but Lees and McKinney have almost wiped it out already. Durham 36-0. Another four wickets for the immaculate Potts. It's lunch almost everywhere except The Oval, Wantage Road and maybe Northwood.

Lancashire need 297 to beat Middlesex After a slap-happy 37, Toby Roland-Jones edges behind. Gold-dust those runs.