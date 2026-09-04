England cricket squads: Aneurin Donald and Henry Crocombe called up for Sri Lanka series

Durham seamer Brydon Carse has not been included in either squad to face Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old was dropped for the second Test of the current series against Pakistan after he was briefly arrested following an incident outside a Derby nightclub on 22 August.

Derbyshire police are continuing to investigate an allegation of assault in connection with that incident.

“Whiile Brydon was available for selection, he has not been picked for the Sri Lanka series squad,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset. This decision does not prejudge the outcome of any investigation.”

There are not expected to be any updates from the police imminently, while the Cricket Regulator will wait until that investigation is completed before looking into the incident.

England men’s T20 squad:

Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire â€“ captain), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), James Coles (Sussex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Aneurin Donald (Derbyshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

England men’s ODI squad:

Harry Brook (Yorkshire â€“ captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Henry Crocombe (Sussex), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

England v Sri Lanka T20 series:

Tuesday, 15 September – Utilita Bowl, Southampton

Thursday, 17 September – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Saturday, 19 September – Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

England v Sri Lanka ODI series:

Tuesday, 22 September – Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Thursday, 24 September – Headingley, Leeds

Sunday, 27 September – The Kia Oval, London