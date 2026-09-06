US Open tennis 2026: Sabalenka beats Townsend, Kostyuk in action on day eight – live

Key events

I nip for a â€¦ comfort break, so of course Tiafoe takes the opportunity to break and leads 4-2 in the first; on Grandstand, Ethcheverry leads Michelsen 5-4 with a break in the breaker and as I type, earns set point.

A straightforward hold for Tiafoe, who leads Medvedev 3-2, and the same for Alcaraz, who's up 2-0 4-2 on Paul. His defensive work today has been especially incredible, but his next match, against Shelton or Tsitsipas, should be much more of a test â€“ especially if they can take him deep, into rallies and sets. Is he ready for a long, physical match? I mean, almost definitely yes, but that feels the field's best hope.

Matthew McConnaughey is in the crowd, excuse enough to post this interview I really enjoyed.

Tiafoe holds, then takes Medvedev to deuce on serve, prior to burning a break point. An ace follows, then a Big Foe forehand down the line drops long, taking us to 2-2. This contest is going to age these two several years

Alcaraz holds then makes 0-40, but Paul saves three more break points. He'll not be chuffed he's having to face them but he's showing proper fortitude in trying to deal; problem is, the pressure tells, Alcaraz stopping in the next rally with ludicrous athleticism, eventually eliciting the error. Then, at the net, he somehow reacts to volley when a ball is hit at him â€“ that's a mostake from Paul, who loads at which to aim, one he compounds but hitting wide, again with options. The champ leads 2-0 2-1, and this display is ominous for the rest of the field.

A big hold for Paul to open set three, who has a proper job on trying to convince himself he's not already done for. On Armstrong, meanwhile, Medvedev is standing closer to the line than usual, while Tiafoe is looking to come in where possible, and he breaks back through deuce. Already, this has the feel of an epic.

A long game to open up, Medvedev showing he's ready to suffer and asking Tiafoe if he wants to come with, breaking for 1-0. Back on Grandstand, Etcheverry has broken Michelsen back and those two are now level at 3-3 in the first.

A delicious drop from Alcaraz earns him set point, he drives it home with a nails serve, and this is some very serious tennising. Paul is playing pretty well and can't even get close to close. The champ leads 6-4 6-3 and looks to be nicely recovered; it'll take something to beat him here.

Alcaraz is just way too good for Paul, making 0-15 for the sixth return-game on the spin. Paul, though, serves his way out of trouble, securing the hold, but must now break to stay in the set. Meantime, Medvedev and Tiafoe have just got going while, on Grandstand, Michelsen leads Etcheverry 3-1.

Alcaraz looks he's playing in pair of policeman's shoes. It's very strange indeed, of Nike for giving him such footwear and of him not to tell them to go again. He holds to 15 for 6-4 5-2, playing beautifully, and is within a game of the second set. Photograph: Eduardo MuÃ±oz/Reuters

Paul does really well to save all three, then another on advantage, then another with a service winner, then another. And when he makes game-point of his own, Alcaraz nets a backhand, the crowd are extremely chuffed for him, and he's still in this set, just about, at 4-6 2-4. Meantime, on Armstrong, Tiafoe and Medvedev are out.

Back with our men's champ, Alcaraz has broken Paul in set two to lead 6-4 4-1, and he has three points for the double break.

Next on Armstrong; Daniil Medvedev (7) v Francis Tiafoe (11).

Noskova is a helluva player, and at just 21, we're going to see helluva lot of her over the next decade. And the same is so of Kostyuk, who I think has a more varied game, but for now, Noskova's power is giving her the edge.

Oh, and hi again all.

Noskova is relieved to have won a match tougher emotionally than physically â€“ and it was taxing in that aspect too. She's won 11 grand slam matches in a row but doesn't feel like she can win every match. Marta is a huge competitor and she knew it'd be a tough match; it was especially hard to get going again in the third set. She's a wrestling fan and had Charlotte Flair in her box the other day, which she enjoyed a lot. And that's our lot; what a match.

Linda Noskova beats Marta Kostyuk 7-5 5-7 6-4 But the Wimbledon champion does not squander the sixth match point. Kostyuk can only return into the net and an Armstrong classic comes to an end. Noskova recovered well after that collapse at the end of the second set to set up a quarter-final meeting with Aryna Sabalenka. That's all from me. Daniel Harris is back for the rest of tonight's coverage. Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova celebrates winning her round of 16 match. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Noskova squanders another three match points and we're at deuce. On Ashe, Paul breaks and we're back on serve in the second set.

A ferocious crosscourt forehand from Alcaraz brings three break points â€¦ and he only needs one to lead Paul 6-4 2-0. â€˜Alcaraz has this match by the scruff of the neck,' says Tim Henman on Sky. Kostyuk holds to 30 on Armstrong but Noskova will be serving for the match.

Noskova's booming backhand on the line at 30-30 sets up game point â€“ and the Wimbledon champion moves to one game from victory. She leads Kostyuk 5-3 in the deciding set.

We have the third straight break of serve on Armstrong. Noskova seals a 4-3 lead, on her third break point, with a powerful and precise backhand.

Alcaraz wins the first set 6-4. He raced to love-40, despite Paul getting in three first serves. Paul saved the first break point of the set with an ace but is unable to save the second.

Kostyuk breaks. A long forehand from Noskova on 30-40 bring us level in the decider. On Ashe, Paul is serving to stay in the first set at 4-5.

Noskova breaks. After a brilliant Noskova forehand brings up deuce, Kostyuk's level drops on the next two points and the Wimbledon champion now leads 3-2 with the first break in the decider. We're still on serve on Ashe (4-4).

Noskova is in control of her service game at 40-15 but a couple of loose points allows Kostyuk back in. Unlike the end of the second set, Noskova responds and we continue with serve in the third (2-2).

The beginning of the third set on Armstrong is providing little drama as Kostyuk holds. On Ashe, Paul is taken to deuce but two powerful serves help him get over the line and it's 3-3.

Noskova responds by winning her first service game of the third set to love.

Kostyuk has the serve to open the third set and she makes it five games in a row with a comfortable hold. How will Noskova respond?

â€˜The crowd around me are just gasping,' says Laura Robson, who is courtside for Alcaraz v Paul for Sky, after four high-quality games. We're still with serve on Ashe. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz serves to USA’s Tommy Paul. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Kostyuk wins the second set 7-5. Noskova, who had two match points in her previous service games, is out of sorts and is broken to love. Who saw this coming 15 minutes ago? We're going to a decider.

Kostyuk, a wild backhand aside, comfortably holds to make it 6-5. Alcaraz is taken to deuce but holds and we're going with serve on Ashe after three games.

Kostyuk saves two match points and the crowd in Armstrong show their appreciation. They do again when she wins in a third point in a row and, would you believe it, Kostyuk only goes and wins a fourth in a row to make it 5-5 in the second set. On Ashe, Alcaraz and Paul have shared the first two games.

Kostyuk easily holds but she now needs to win the next game on Noskova's serve to stay in the US Open.

Back on Armstrong and Noskova is now one game away from the quarter-finals.

The defending men's champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is about to start his fourth-round match against the American 20th seed Tommy Paul. Alcaraz has won six of their previous eight meetings.

Kostyuk is in trouble. At 15-15 she finds the net with a poor backhand then follows that with a double fault. She finds the net again and Noskova takes charge with the first break in the second set. Noskova leads 7-5 4-3. She is two games away from the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz and Paul are now warming up on Ashe while Noskova makes it 3-3 in the second set on Armstrong.

Carlos Alcaraz is juggling some tennis balls as he prepares for his upcoming match against Tommy Paul on Arthur Ashe court. Back on Armstrong, it is Kostyuk's turn to race through a service game and the second set continues on serve.

Noskova wins the first point of the third game in the second set but then it is all Kostyuk, who throws in an ace and lovely volley to lead 2-1. The shadow is now almost covering half of the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Noskova then races through her service game. Noskova leads 7-5 2-2

Another mistimed forehand from Kostyuk, on break point, allows Noskova to escape to deuce. One long return and one long forehand later and Noskova has levelled at 1-1.

Kostyuk wins the first game of the second set by holding to 15. A much-needed game for the 11th seed. She even served her first ace of the match. Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Noskova wins the first set 7-5. There's not been much in it but the sixth seed has won the key moments, breaking Kostyuk's serve three times.

Noskova breaks. A sweet forehand into the corner from Noskova gives her break point, which is then won when Kostyuk mistimes a forehand from the near the centre of the baseline. The Wimbledon champion will be serving for the first set.

After the mistake in her previous service game, Noskova does not miss an overhead at 30-30 this time and a delicate volley in the following pointsecures the game. 5-5

The only problem Kostyuk has on her serve is a double-fault at 40-love, which is surely the ideal time to have one. Noskova now has to serve at 4-5 to stay in the first set.

4-4 Kostyuk ups the tempo to break straight back. She shrugs off a wild forehand at 15-all and at 30-all Noskova has an easy-looking overhead but finds the net to give the Ukrainian break point â€“ which she takes. The commentators on Sky are suggesting the sun may have affected Noskova's sight for the poor overhead.

Noskova 4-3 Kostyuk A double-fault at 30-all gives Noskova break point. Kostyuk's first serve hits the net and the second is perhaps too short which allows Noskova to take control of the point and break for the second time.

Noskova 3-3 Kostyuk Hello all. A comfortable service game, held to 15, from Noskova. Linda Noskova in action against Marta Kostyuk. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Aaarrgghh my temperamental computer forsook me, but it's back now, so I can a) let you know it's tight on Armstrong, Kostyuk and Noskova level at 2-2, and b) Stephen Flynn is here to chill with you for the next bit.

Next on Ashe (but not for 56 minutes): Tommy Paul (20) v Carlos Alcaraz (2).

Sabalenka praises Townsend as a really good player and focused, saying she's hard to play, especially in New York, and thanking the crowd for respecting her. She wanted to play not just point by point but ball by ball, but allow me to interrupt her because Kostyuk has just flowed a gorgeous backhand cross-court to break Noskova back after a protracted game. She's into the match, and it might just turn out to be as good as we're hoping.

Aryna Sabalenka (1) beats Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-3 A good enough performance from the champ and world no 1. Townsend didn't make it easy for her nor did she make it easy for herself, but she's safely through and faces Noskova or Kostyuk next. Aryna Sabalenka celebrates on her way to a fine victory over Taylor Townsend. Photograph: Heather Khalifa/AP