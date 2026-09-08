UK plan to sanction illegal Israeli settlements draws criticism from US, Israel and British MPs – UK politics live

Israel’s president says trade ban ‘gross interference’ in Knesset elections, and puts UK ‘on wrong side of history’ Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, has said that Britain will be â€œon the wrong side of historyâ€ if it goes ahead with plans to ban trade with the illegal settlements on the West Bank. In a statement delivered on camera, Herzog said: double quotation mark Later today, we expect to see headlines announcing certain British trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. If this happens â€“ and other nations may join â€“ I believe it will prove to be a grave miscalculation, a decision that will fall on the wrong side of history. In the current context, it would be a gross interference in the democratic elections of a sovereign nation, and it will serve no one. It will directly harm, unfortunately, Palestinians, robbing them of business and employment. And ultimately it will undermine the interests and national security of freedom-loving nations. Sanctions are not a solution. Dialogue is. I say to all foreign governments, stop. Step away from the dead end of sanctions and boycotts, and turn towards constructive dialogue and towards cooperation. Isaac Herzog giving his statement today Photograph: Sky News

Key events

Florida will boycott any country boycotting Israel, US congressman says In his interview with the Today programme, Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, said that Florida has a law that says it won't trade with companies that boycott Israel. (See 8.39am.) In a post on social media, Randy Fine, the US Republican congressman, says he passed the law when he sat in the Florida legislature. He explains how it works. double quotation mark As the British government considers forcing British companies to boycott portions of Israel, it should be aware that a Florida law that I passed as a member of the Legislature would ban any British company forced to comply from doing business with any state or local government in Florida. It would also end any British business participating in that boycott from doing any business in Florida if it needed any official interaction with state or local government to operate (permits, tax collection). Florida is one of Britain's largest trading partners. They should understand that their vanity project in support of Muslim terror could cost them billions of dollars. And for those who doubt the power of this policy, it was this same law that broke Airbnb's misguided effort to boycott portions of Israel in 2019. They realized that this law would have bankrupted their company. Florida has made it clear. Any company â€” or nation â€” that boycotts Israel is boycotted by Florida.

International Pisa education ratings show disadvantaged students in England outperforming European peers Richard Adams Richard Adams is the Guardian's education editor. The OECD's triennial programme for international student assessment (Pisa) comes as a controversial intervention in England's policy debate about schools and what they should teach. The Pisa 2025 rankings published today show England's teenagers doing as well as ever in traditional subjects, and well above average, at a time when international test results in reading and maths have declined. But the policy mood within England's government is that schools are too academic for those who struggle in exams such as GCSEs. Lucy Powell, education secretary for England, said in an interview with the Observer that while she applauded the Pisa results, she wanted to â€œreplace the exam factory with the talent factoryâ€ and argued that â€œthe gap between the classroom and that new world of work is just too bigâ€. But the Pisa results – based on tests and surveys of 15-year-olds – showed that disadvantaged students in England outperform students in other European countries. Andreas Schleicher, the OECD's director for education and skills, said: double quotation mark Today we can see that the most disadvantaged students in the UK are doing better than their counterparts in Germany, for example. Prof Becky Francis, who headed the government's curriculum review in England published late last year, said: double quotation mark Today's Pisa scores tell a positive story about our school system and the hard work of teachers and school leaders. While the global decline in reading scores is deeply concerning, the UK is bucking the international trend, with England performing particularly strongly. England is the only UK nation where performance across all three subjects has held up since 2015. That suggests there are important things our education system is getting right.

And here are two more Guardian graphics illustrating what has been happening in the West Bank. This one shows property demolitions. The Israelis regularly demolish Palestinian homes, which is one way their grip on the territory is being extended. West Bank demolitions West Bank demolitions And this one shows the number of Palestinian civilians killed in the West Bank year on year. Palestinian civilians killed in West Bank Palestinian civilians killed in West Bank

The Commons authorities have confirmed that there will be an urgent question on the Falkland Islands at 12.30pm. After that, starting at about 1.15pm, there will be two statements: Ed Miliband on illegal settlements in the West Bank, and then Lisa Nandy, the culture secretary, on social media restrictions.

Here are two Guardian graphics about the West Bank. This one shows where settlements are. Where settlements are on the West Bank. Where settlements are on the West Bank. And this one shows which areas are fully or partially controlled by Israel, and which are controlled by the Palestinian Authority. Which areas are fully or partially controlled by Israel, and which are controlled by the Palestinian Authority. Which areas are fully or partially controlled by Israel, and which are controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

Anti-Israel moves by government could increase risk of antisemitic attacks in UK, terror laws reviewer warns In an interview on BBC's Newsnight last night, Jonathan Hall KC, the government's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said he was worried banning trade with the illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank could lead to more antisemitic attacks in the UK. He said: double quotation mark I think there is a risk that if you stir the pot by making Israel a pariah state, then that will bring that flame up again, which we saw. Remember, it was only a year ago that there was the attack at Heaton Park. And I've been very worried about delegitimising anyone who's Israeli, certainly, and Jews, many of whom support Israel, and painting a bit of a target on the back. Now, I'm sure the government will be very careful, I hope they will be, in the way in which they describe this, but that is a concern.

The Liberal Democrats say they have been granted a Commons urgent question today about the latest Argentinian threats to the Falkland Islands. A Foreign Office minister will be responding at about 12.30pm.

Israel’s president says trade ban ‘gross interference’ in Knesset elections, and puts UK ‘on wrong side of history’ Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, has said that Britain will be â€œon the wrong side of historyâ€ if it goes ahead with plans to ban trade with the illegal settlements on the West Bank. In a statement delivered on camera, Herzog said: double quotation mark Later today, we expect to see headlines announcing certain British trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. If this happens â€“ and other nations may join â€“ I believe it will prove to be a grave miscalculation, a decision that will fall on the wrong side of history. In the current context, it would be a gross interference in the democratic elections of a sovereign nation, and it will serve no one. It will directly harm, unfortunately, Palestinians, robbing them of business and employment. And ultimately it will undermine the interests and national security of freedom-loving nations. Sanctions are not a solution. Dialogue is. I say to all foreign governments, stop. Step away from the dead end of sanctions and boycotts, and turn towards constructive dialogue and towards cooperation. Isaac Herzog giving his statement today Photograph: Sky News

Pat McFadden says Israel ‘important trading partner’ and West Bank trade ban won’t affect all Israeli goods Pat McFadden, the work and pensions secretary, was speaking for the government on the morning news programmes. Here are the points he was making about the plan to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements. McFadden said the ban was intended to stop the two-state solution being rendered impossible. He said: double quotation mark At the heart of the statement is the idea that the UK, along with many other countries, do not want to see the possibility of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine being erased by changes to the facts on the ground, and the reason that danger has become more urgent is because of expanded settlement activity in recent weeks and months. Plans in the so-called E1 area could see the â€œeffective cutting off of the north of the West Bank from the south of the West Bankâ€, he said. He said this move was aimed at the Israeli government, not the Israeli people. He explained: double quotation mark Israel is an important security ally, and in the context of what we're saying today, I think it's also important to distinguish between action which is announced in response to policies of this Israeli government at this time, and the people of Israel and the links between Israel and the UK, which are important and valuable and will continue to be so. He stressed that Israel would remain an important trading partner for the UK. He told Sky News: double quotation mark I think it's also important to say that Israel is an important trading partner for the UK. This isn't intended to be a boycott of all Israeli goods. He strongly rejected Mike Huckabee's claim that the UK government was guilty of â€œJew hateâ€. (See 9.52am.) Asked about Huckabee's comment, he said: double quotation mark I fundamentally reject that. When it comes to the Jewish community in the UK, this is a really important part of our society. I want Jewish people in the UK to be able to live their lives freely in education, in work, in worship, in all aspects of their lives, and I and every government minister would condemn any attacks on the Jewish community here in the UK. Pat McFadden arriving at Downing Street for cabinet this morning. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli ministers react with fury and threaten retaliation over UK plan to ban trade with West Bank settlements Israeli ministers have reacted with fury to the news that the UK government is going to ban trade with the illegal settlements on the West Bank. And they are threatening retaliation. Gideon Saar, the foreign minister, said: double quotation mark If Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister, put a message on social media saying: double quotation mark It's time for the State of Israel to publicly recognize that the Malvinas Islands are Argentine territory under occupation, which the British violently steal from the Argentine people. The British are not content with merely occupying the territory; they also carry out oil drilling there and steal the money from the Argentine people. I call upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize Argentina's sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and to impose sanctions on Great Britain as long as the occupation continues. And Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister and the other leading far-right extremist in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, posted this on social media. double quotation mark Expel the British ambassador tonight! We will not be a doormat trampled by an antisemitic government, in a country conquered by radical Islam, trying to save itself from economic and social decline by attacking Jews and the State of Israel. The British Mandate in the Land of Israel is over.

Ed Miliband, the foreign secretary, arriving in Downing Street for cabinet earlier this morning. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

UK commits Â£100m to bolster Ukraine's air defences over winter The UK has committed Â£100m to boost Ukraine's air defences over winter with a package of military equipment including Patriot missiles, Jamie Grierson reports. There are further details in the Ministry of Defence's news release.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee defends accusing Ed Miliband of ‘Jew hate’ Here are some more lines from Anna Foster's interview with Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, on the Today programme this morning. Huckabee said that imposing a ban on trade with the illegal West Bank settlements was â€œirrationalâ€. He said: double quotation mark This is an irrational action. That's what I'm saying. I don't understand what it's supposed to achieve. If the UK is really interested in dealing with issues they feel like are wrong, where are the sanctions against North Korea, China, Russia? Where are the sanctions against many other nations in the world? In fact, the UK does have sanctions affecting trade with North Korea, Russia and China. It is particularly surprising that Huckabee mentioned Russia in this list because the UK seems to have been tightening sanctions against Russia almost every week since the invasion of Ukraine. He claimed the ban would amount to â€œdiscriminationâ€ against Israel. He said: double quotation mark I feel like that it's a discrimination against the Israeli government, it's discrimination against the Jewish people and I don't understand the rationale of it. He said he had not spoken to Donald Trump about the UK trade ban this week. He said the trade ban would have repercussions for the UK. He said: double quotation mark I don't know if they have thought through, it's like throwing a stone and not having an idea of where it's going to land. And I realise the UK is a sovereign country, they can do what they want, but so is the US. As mentioned earlier (see 8.39am), he said UK-US trade could suffer as a result. He said that, when he accused the UK government of â€œJew hateâ€ in a post on social media at the weekend, he knew that Ed Miliband, the foreign secretary, was Jewish. But he defended using the term. double quotation mark There are some Americans that don't like America very much. They march in the streets and burn our flags. Doesn't mean that they love America just because they live there. You go by what people do, not just by what they say or who they're related to. He said Palestinians were to blame for the two-state solution not being implemented. Ed Miliband is arguing that the UK should act to stop settlement expansion because, with more West Bank land being taken over by Israelis, a two-state solution becomes unviable. But, asked about the two-state solution, Huckabee said: double quotation mark The two-state solution has been a policy for a long time, but it's on hold because the Palestinians have rejected a two-state solution. When it was offered to them under Bill Clinton in the year 2000, all the parties were at the table and Yasser Arafat showed up. He was offered 97% of the territory, 97%, including East Jerusalem, and he walked away from it. He claimed that there was an â€œimbalanceâ€ in the way events on the West Bank were reported, and that Palestinian violence against Israelis was not properly covered. He said he did not accept the term â€œoccupied West Bankâ€ for the West Bank. Mike Huckabee. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Trade ban for illegal West Bank settlements could increase chance of British Jews being attacked, Labour MP warns A Labour MP has warned that the proposed ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank could increase the risk to British Jews. In an interview with the Today programme, Peter Prinsley, vice chair of Labour Friends of Israel, said: double quotation mark My fear is that opponents of Israel won't distinguish between Israeli government policy, Zionistic political philosophy, and British Jews. As far as they're concerned, the whole thing's the same, and I think it carries a real risk of increased chances of attacks on the British Jewish community. Which is exactly what I said to Ed Miliband when I was asked to see him two or three nights ago. Prinsley also said he thought it was a mistake for the government to announce the ban now, only weeks before the election in Israel on 27 October. He explained: double quotation mark I think the timing is terrible. I think we need to wait for the result of the Israeli election, and then we need to have another think. We must do whatever we can to preserve the two-state solution, and I think the behaviour of the presently-elected Israeli government is really outrageous in this respect. I have a horrible feeling that what we're doing will not only embolden the present government of Netanyahu, but has the capacity to influence the election itself, which is on a knife edge.

Tories dismiss ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements as ‘performative posturing’ The Conservatives have described the proposed ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements as â€œperformative posturingâ€. Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, used the phrase on the Today programme when he was asked about the announcement coming today. Philp said: double quotation mark We think it's performative posturing. It's very difficult to distinguish goods that come from the West Bank area versus the rest of Israel. So practically, it's very difficult to implement. It also risks damaging an important security relationship because we do rely, the UK relies, on Israel for vital information and intelligence about terrorist threats. But I would also like to say, that said, we do oppose the building of settlements on land which is Palestinian, whether that's sponsored by the Israeli state or simply allowed to happen, because we do think a two-state solution is the right solution, and building settlements on Palestinian land is obviously wrong. The full details of the ban have not been announced. But the Foreign Office has not challenged the accounts of what Ed Miliband is expected to say later today.