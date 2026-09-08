US Open 2026 quarter-finals: Tiafoe v Michelsen goes to deciding set after Sabalenka beats Noskova – live

Key events

â€¦ and now 7-6, but Tiafoe has the next two points on his serve, and, having turned into an ace machine in set five, he makes it 8-6!

Having not led since the first game of the match, Tiafoe now has a little bit of daylight between him and Michelsen, but at the second change of ends his advantage has been reduced to 7-5 â€¦

Michelsen's feet don't move quick enough on the next point either, and Tiafoe is on top at 6-4, make that 7-4, as he flings the balls back to Michelsen's side of the net, ready to receive â€¦

4-3 Tiafoe becomes 4-4 â€¦ and Tiafoe resecures the mini-break with a forehand return winner that leaves Michelsen stumbling to his right in vain!

Tiafoe increases his lead to 4-2 at the change of ends .. with a pile of sweat-soaked shirts by his chair. He's been pushed to the limit by his younger fellow American .. and they're back on serve when Tiafoe nets his backhand â€¦

As it's the final set, this tie-break will be played to 10 points rather than seven, and the first four points are shared for 2-2. And Tiafoe takes the first point against serve with a rasping forehand winner down the line for 3-2!

Fifth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-6 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe, serving to stay in this fifth set for the second time, starts with an ace. He's rammed down more of those in this set than he managed in the other four combined. And he doesn't ease off from there, turning 15-0 into 40-15 and then game. This quarter-final has got the match tie-break it deserves â€“ just as Sabalenka v Noskova did. There seemed something strangely inevitable about Tiafoe taking it to a decider when Michelsen blinked when serving for the match in the third setâ€¦ but can Tiafoe, who's not led in this match since the opening game (!) â€¦ get the job done?

Fifth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 5-6 Michelsen (*denotes next server) 0-30. Michelsen, what have you got? Huge guts, that's what, as he claims two must-win points to come back for 30-all, before winning a beautifully constructed point, finishing off a 19-shot rally with a fine volley! They've saved the best for last, after four hours and 20 minutes, and, lifted by that, Michelsen holds. He's guaranteed himself at least a tie-break from 0-30 down. Empire State of Mind is played out at the changeover. This match has turned into a New York classic.

Fifth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe, serving with the added weight of knowing that this match is over if he concedes the game, opens confidently. Tiafoe is spinning and sliding on the second point, and that goes his way too, with Michelsen missing by a millimetre. Tiafoe should probably make it 40-0, but is too keen to finish the point, and he prods long. So instead it's 30-15 â€¦ and then 30-all, when Tiafoe thwacks into the net. Michelsen is two points from victory, nearly two hours after he served for the match, but Tiafoe's timely ace makes it 40-30 â€¦ before Michelsen comes back at him for deuce. Tiafoe's fastest ace of the day brings up a second game point â€¦ and this time he doesn't make any mistake! Big Foe secures a big hold and this. Match. Goes. On!

The night session is supposed to be starting in just over 15 minutes. Spoiler: it won't be.

Fifth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 4-5 Michelsen (*denotes next server) It looks that way when Tiafoe wins the opening point, but two stinging serves from Michelsen make it 30-15. There are drop shots, lobs and attempted passes on the next point â€¦ and Michelsen secures it, before holding to 15. Pressure? Pah! What pressure. Given the way he froze when serving for the match, he's performing admirably here.

Fifth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 4-4 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe takes matters into his own hands at 15-0, moving forward to the net, and he puts away an easy smash. He just beats the serve clock on the next point â€¦ before burying another smash, which had nearly as much pop as his serve. His serve has been transformed from the first two and a half sets â€¦ and a love hold means maybe he'll have a little energy to burn (even though they've been playing for more than four hours) on Michelsen's serve.

Fifth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-4 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Michelsen, unwavering despite not having the majority of the support, replies with a straightforward hold of his own, to 15. A steely fist pump from the 22-year-old follows as he recovers from the disappointment of conceding the break to nudge ahead. Alex Michelsen stretches for a return to Frances Tiafoe. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/ImagnImages/Reuters

Fifth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-3 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe draws level for the first time in the fifth set with a no-fuss hold. And the Arthur Ashe crowd are SCREAMING. They're clearly behind the older American and great entertainer now.

Tiafoe breaks: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 2-3 Michelsen (*denotes next server) And here it is, Tiafoe moving to 15-40 when Michelsen's footwork is a little off and he cranks a forehand into the tramlines! A collective gasp as Tiafoe nets on break point No 1 â€¦ he's won 7/16 BPs today, compared with 8/23 for Michelsen â€¦ make that 8/17, as Michelsen whacks long! It's the 16th break of serve in this quarter-final that is defying logic. This may not have quite matched the quality of Sabalenka's victory over Noskova earlier (which feels as if it was a day ago given how long Tiafoe and Michelsen have been going at each other), but it's exceeded it for drama, that's for sure.

Fifth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 1-3 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe's in trouble at 15-30, at risk of falling a double break down. He gobbles up the short ball for 30-all, and Michelsen is a sitting target at the net on the next point. And Tiafoe sprints forward to Michelsen's drop shot with speed that makes a mockery of the fact they've been playing for nearly four hours, as he holds to 30. There could be another plot twist yet.

Fifth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 0-3 Michelsen (*denotes next server) But no sooner does Michelsen break than he flops 0-30 down. A 131mph serve, followed by a backhand that clips the sideline, restores parity at 30-all. This is a big point. Will it be game point for 3-0 or break point? Game point â€¦ and Michelsen backs up the break with a gutsy inside-in forehand winner! And after all of Tiafoe's hard work to get back into this quarter-final, from two sets and 5-3 behind, it's Michelsen in the ascendancy in this decider.

Michelsen breaks: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 0-2 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Michelsen, remember, has never won a match in five sets, so he'll be pleased to be serving first and able to put some scoreboard pressure on Tiafoe. Cue a Tiafoe dip to 0-30. And Tiafoe then opts to leave Michelsen's shot, thinking it's going to land out, but it drops in! 0-40. And just to add another twist to this psychodrama, Michelsen breaks to love! The initiative is back with the younger American for the first time since the third set! Frances Tiafoe tosses his racquet in the fifth set against Alex Michelsen. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fifth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 0-1 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Michelsen opens the decider with a love hold. Back to you, Frances â€¦

Tiafoe wins the fourth set 6-3 Tiafoe, showing none of the nerves that gripped Michelsen when serving for the match a set ago, eases to 40-15, two set points. And Michelsen biffs a backhand return well out! When Tiafoe snatched the third set, there seemed something rather inevitable about this quarter-final going to five, and Tiafoe â€“ and the crowd â€“ have got what they wanted. And now this match is level, will the spectators go back to not knowing who to support? Let's see. What does seem a reasonable assertion is that Tiafoe, with his greater experience, know-how and better five-set record, will be the favourite from here. But if this match has reminded us of anything, it's that we should make predictions at our peril. Frances Tiafoe stretches for a return on his way to squaring the match in his quarter-final against Alex Michelsen. Photograph: CristÃ³bal Herrera/EPA A fact which no doubt pleased those in Tiafoe's family box. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Fourth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 5-3 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Michelsen will want to hold serve here, not only to prolong this set, but also, if this match is to go to five sets, he'll want to be serving first in the decider, to put some scoreboard pressure on Tiafoe. And after a pep talk from his team courtside, he holds with the minimum of fuss, to love, rounding things off with yet another ace.

Fourth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 5-2 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Now it's Tiafoe's turn to wobble on serve at 15-40. An ace â€“ only his third of the day compared with Michelsen's 17 â€“ fends off the first break point â€¦ and Michelsen errs with his forehand on the second! Michelsen looks down on himself at deuce, kicking himself for those missed opportunities, and Tiafoe seizes on that frustration to hold. He's a game away from forcing a decider.

Tiafoe breaks: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 4-2 Michelsen (*denotes next server) But the momentum shifts in the past hour have been sudden and jarring, and here's another, as Michelsen, after all of his good work in the previous game, slumps 15-40 down on serve. Tiafoe can't secure the first break point, but he does the second, when he outlasts Michelsen, who bashes into the net! Tiafoe wrests back control of this fourth set with the 14th break (!!) of this compelling quarter-final, even though it is rather up and down in quality.

Michelsen breaks: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 3-2 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Michelsen, buoyed by his mini-revival, magics up a ludicrous backhand winner on the run! It's 15-40; he's got two chances to break back. He pushes long on the first break point, leaps into an inviting second serve on the second, crushing and rushing to the net â€¦ and Tiafoe picks him off with the pass! Deuce. Advantage Michelsen. A third BP comes and goes, and now Michelsen is chuntering to himself. A game of cat and mouse ensues â€¦ and Michelsen is raising his arms repeatedly to the crowd, imploring them to cheer for him too, as he emerges victorious! As the game clock nears nine minutes, Michelsen secures a fourth BP â€¦ and a draining duel eventually ends in his favour!

Fourth set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 3-1 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Michelsen staunches the flow of seven games against him with a hold to 30, helped by a couple of aces. That'll have felt good. The world No 46 gets a game by his name in this fourth set.

Fourth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 3-0 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) 15-0, 30-0, 40-0, game. After all of his serving woes for most of the first three sets, Tiafoe's serve is transformed. And he's finally found the energy, focus and intensity that downed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the previous round.

Tiafoe breaks: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 2-0 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Perhaps I'm getting ahead of myself here, but Tiafoe has won four out of nine fifth sets he has played at the US Open in his career, while Michelsen has lost five out of five fifth sets on the ATP Tour. And even though it's early in the fourth, the smart money would be on this quarter-final going to a decider, when Michelsen thwacks a backhand into the net at 30-40! Michelsen's mind is scrambled and Tiafoe is bouncing around the court like a man who knows this match may well now be his for the taking.

Fourth set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) It's the first set Michelsen has dropped this fortnight. And he's rattled. He gives a celebrating Tiafoe a sarcastic thumps up â€“ but Tiafoe doesn't take the bait, just responding with a smile. Michelsen needs to refocus fast, which he does, getting to deuce on Tiafoe's serve in the first game of the fourth set â€¦ and then break point when Tiafoe appears to trip on the court before hitting long. Tiafoe slams down a 135mph serve. Deuce. Advantage Tiafoe. Deuce. Advantage Tiafoe. And an attritional game is won by the man with the momentum. That's five games on the spin now.

Tiafoe takes the third set 7-5 Michelsen lands his serve â€¦ but Tiafoe is still able to tonk a return winner! Even Michelsen is applauding. But he's probably feeling rather queasy when Tiafoe takes the second point too, with a winning volley. 0-30. Tiafoe is two points from the set. Michelsen gamely gets back to 30-all â€¦ but then rushes a backhand and nets. It's 30-40, set point Tiafoe. Who would have predicted this 10 minutes ago? Michelsen finds his first serve when it matters to save the set point. But Tiafoe, now twice the player he was earlier in this match, quickly has a second â€¦ and Michelsen slashes a forehand into the net! With the match on Michelsen's racket, Tiafoe has taken four games in a row to steal the third set! Frances Tiafoe, and the crowed, react after he won the third set against Alex Michelsen. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Third set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 6-5 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) 15-0, 30-0, 30-15, 40-15, game Tiafoe. Every point won by him now is met by a determined clenched fist and a huge roar from the crowd. They're desperate for a fourth set. And unless Michelsen holds serve here, they'll get one. Can Michelsen rediscover his first serve, which went awol when he was serving for the match?

Tiafoe breaks: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 5-5 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Perhaps, as he coughs up a double fault on the opening point! And another on the second!! A wry smile from Michelsen; his mum, meanwhile, is grimacing. She can hardly bear to watch. Michelsen scrambles to 15-30 with a deep forehand to Tiafoe's backhand â€¦ but he can't buy a first serve at the moment, and Tiafoe has 15-40! Michelsen looks as if his racket weighs about 100kg and his shoes are filled with stones. And, weighed down by the pressure once more, Michelsen surrenders the break! Tiafoe isn't done yet, he's right back in this third set!

Third set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 4-5 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe, knowing that if he drops serve here the match is over, puts those three missed break points out of his mind to hold to 15, forcing Michelsen to try to serve this out. Michelsen has passed every test against his more vaunted fellow American so far â€¦ will this be any different?

Third set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 3-5 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Look here! 0-15. 0-30. Two unforced errors from Michelsen, and Tiafoe could have a way back into this third set. And after some HUGE hitting from Tiafoe it's 0-40! Is the comeback on? It's not on the first break point â€¦ it's not on the second, when Michelsen sends down a belligerent ace â€¦ and it's not on the third, when a brave forehand from Michelsen is netted by Tiafoe! So from 0-40 it's deuce and Michelsen makes Tiafoe pay for his profligacy, as he hammers a pass down the line which Tiafoe can only frame .. and then a stinging serve! C-L-U-T-C-H!

Third set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 3-4 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Michelsen did let slip a match point against Taylor Fritz before being beaten in the Washington quarter-finals in July, so perhaps not all hope is lost for Tiafoe, who lands a lob bang on the baseline for 40-15! He hasn't had much to celebrate in this match, but he's pumping his fist repeatedly after that shot. And from there he holds.

Third set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 2-4 Michelsen (*denotes next server) It doesn't look that way when Tiafoe tamely misses a second serve for 30-0, and despite getting on the board for 30-15, Tiafoe sees Michelsen move to 40-15 and game. Time is running out for Tiafoe.

Third set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 2-3 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) 15-0, 30-0, 40-0. Tiafoe is on course for his most comfortable hold. Michelsen crunches a return winner on the fourth point, but can't repeat the trick on the fifth, and Tiafoe, for once, comes through a swift service game â€¦ and he'll be hoping it leaves him with extra energy to attack the Michelsen serve.

Third set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 1-3 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Michelsen would, it seems, become the first unseeded player to reach the US Open semi-finals without dropping a set. But will he tighten as the finish line moves into sight? He nets a volley for 15-all â€¦ and then he's too cautious with his approach shot, allowing Tiafoe to produce the passing winner. 15-30. But he's unflinching on the next three points, playing like a grand slam champion rather than a player appearing in his first major quarter-final, and victory is now a little closer. Alex Michelsen plays a backhand during his quarter-final against Frances Tiafoe. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/ImagnImages/Reuters

Third set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 1-2 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe, for what feels like the 1053rd time today, slips behind on serve, before producing one of his best points of the match for 30-all. Michelsen reasserts his control on the next point, though, out-powering Tiafoe, and he has a point for a double break â€¦ which could well be the match. Tiafoe is let off the hook when he doesn't bury his smash. Deuce. Advantage Tiafoe. Game Tiafoe. He's still alive â€¦ just.

Tumaini Carayol It seemed for some time that Aryna Sabalenka would be consumed by the rage and anxiety that has smothered her for so much of this year. At 2-2 in the final set of her brutal quarter-final against Linda Noskova, a second double fault of the game damned Sabalenka to a 0-40 deficit. She instantly fell to her knees, bowed her head and screamed. She soon trailed 2-4 in the set. Over her past five arduous months, Sabalenka has reliably unravelled under pressure. However, at the final grand slam tournament of the year, with her US Open title and No 1 ranking on the line, this was her very last chance to salvage her season. Somehow, the top-seeded Sabalenka finally had a response as she recovered to win an astonishing match and reach the semi-finals with a 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (7) win over Noskova, the sixth seed. Before the tournament, it was clear that the intense depth at the top of the women's game, where each of the top 11 players currently hold a big title, meant there are so many worthy title candidates. The quarter-finals lineup reflects this embarrassment of riches. Each of the top six seeds reached the last eight, with five of them being grand slam champions along with the perennial top-five player Jessica Pegula and the Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen. A meeting between the defending US Open champion and the new Wimbledon champion was top of the list of the highly anticipated tussles and it developed into one of the best matches of the year. This was a spectacular exhibition of unfiltered first-strike tennis. The quality of serving from both sides of the net was supreme, with Noskova firing down 18 aces and Sabalenka finishing with 46% unreturned serves, including a statement second-serve ace to close out a tight tie-break set. Both players fearlessly forced themselves inside the baseline, Sabalenka's searing power contrasted with Noskova's sweet timing and precise changes of direction. You can read the rest of Tumaini's match report here:

Third set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 3-6, 0-2 Michelsen (*denotes next server) A double fault gives Tiafoe a sniff at 30-all. Michelsen snuffs it out with an unreturned serve â€¦ but Tiafoe comes back at him for deuce with a thunderous forehand winner. The crowd are roaring â€¦ they want a comeback â€¦ but they're sighing when he nets on the next point. And now Michelsen is roaring as he sends Tiafoe one way and then the other, drawing the error. Tiafoe right now looks like a man resigned to defeat.

Michelsen breaks: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-6, 0-1 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe takes his leave, heading off court to regroup, and he will be buoyed, at least, by the knowledge that he has come from two sets to love down twice in his career before, including at the French Open this year. He also knows he can play much better than he has so far â€“ but he can't afford to keep giving Michelsen a head start when his opponent is receiving â€“ but he does so again here, and it's 15-40. He's been behind in every service game bar two, which is inexplicable really after nearly one hour and 40 minutes. He pulls off the pass for 30-40 â€¦ but Michelsen strikes on the second break point, to extend Tiafoe's misery â€“ and his own lead to two sets and a break.

Michelsen wins the second set to lead 7-5, 6-3 A smart serve â€“ as Michelsen opts for precision over pace â€“ secures the opening point with an ace. And Tiafoe has got a ball abuse warning to add to his time violation from a few games ago when he whacks a ball in anger halfway to Manhattan after sliding 30-0 down. A 133mph ace brings up three set points â€¦ Tiafoe saves the first two, the second with great hands at the net â€¦ but Michelsen, showing such fine movement for a man who is 6ft 4in, marmalises a cross-court forehand to go two sets up! The 22-year-old grand slam quarter-final debutant still hasn't dropped a set this tournament and is a set away from improbably reaching the last four. Alex Michelsen celebrates after winning the second set. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Second set: Tiafoe 5-7, 3-5 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe, with his first-serve percentage now down at 38% as he attempts to stay in this second set, edges to 40-30, and gets over the line when Michelsen batters a backhand into the net. So Michelsen will be forced to serve this out.

Second set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 2-5 Michelsen (*denotes next server) 15-0, 30-0, 40-0, game Michelsen. That's how you back up the break.

Michelsen breaks: Tiafoe 5-7, 2-4 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe needs to find his serving mojo, though, if he's to mount a serious comeback â€¦ and once more, he's down, at 15-30. A quite ridiculous point follows, drawing ooohs and aaaaahs from the crowd, who've been rather quiet during this match because of their divided loyalties, and Michelsen eventually has Tiafoe on a piece of string, dragging him out wide to force the error! And that knocks the wind out of Tiafoe, who receives a slap on the wrists for ignoring the serve clock at 30-40, before being broken for the fifth time.

Tiafoe breaks: Tiafoe* 5-7, 2-3 Michelsen (*denotes next server) But Michelsen, perhaps suddenly playing like a man who knows he has something to lose, promptly falls break point down at 30-40. Michelsen rams down a first serve to save it, but is soon facing a second BP â€¦ and this time he cuts Tiafoe down with a slice. This could prove to be a crucial game, with Michelsen trying to extend his supremacy and Tiafoe battling to get back into this quarter-final. And Michelsen rather hands the break back with a double fault and netted forehand! Frances Tiafoe will have to continue to battle if he is to get back into this match. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

Michelsen breaks: Tiafoe 5-7, 1-3 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe has been behind in every service game apart from one and this game is no different. 0-15. 0-30. 0-40. Tiafoe has described the support from the home crowd this tournament as like â€œan out-of-body experience â€¦ it's like you're not even touching the ground â€¦ the energy is so highâ€ – but he's not been bouncing around the court today. He does, however, show plenty of energy on the first break point, sprinting to his right to fire off a forehand cross-court winner. But Michelsen steps into the baseline on the third BP to punish Tiafoe's tame serve. Michelsen leads by a set and a break and it's no less than he deserves.

Second set: Tiafoe* 5-7, 1-2 Michelsen (*denotes next server) Both these men â€“ as if they need reminding â€“ are trying to break the much-talked-about 23-year grand slam singles drought for American men, and Ben Shelton is still in the running too, though he has the unenviable task of facing Carlos Alcaraz later, with the winner of each match to meet in the semi-finals. The perennially popular Alcaraz will turn out to be the villain for once if he were to take out Shelton and then Tiafoe or Michelsen to reach the final. But I'm getting ahead of myself â€¦ Michelsen holds to 30 despite a second double fault.

Second set: Tiafoe 5-7, 1-1 Michelsen* (*denotes next server) Michelsen, now 13-0 for sets won this fortnight, opens the second set with a hold to 15, before applying more pressure on the Tiafoe serve at deuce. Tiafoe has landed only three serves into the ad box all match. He's not going to reach a third US Open semi-final serving like that. But he advances to game point â€¦ and this time manages to ping a first serve down the T on the ad side, and Michelsen can't get it back into play. Tiafoe's on the board in set two.