Gnarls Barkley Announce First Tour in 18 Years

Six months after Gnarls Barkley released their first album in 18 years, the â€œCrazyâ€ duo have announced their first tour in nearly two decades.

CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse will hit the road in November on their To Whom It Still Concerns Tour, a nine-date trek in support of Atlanta, the duo's third â€” and reportedly final â€” album.

â€œThe Gnarls Barkley â€˜To Whom It Still Concerns' Tour operates like an open book, exploring the universal matters of life, death and everything in between,â€ Green said in a statement. â€œThese songs are the silver lining to an otherwise sad story. Come, and let's celebrate together the beautiful madness of it all.â€

The tour kicks off November 5 in San Francisco and runs through November 28 in Chicago; the tour in support of Atlanta â€” Gnarls Barkley's first album since 2008's The Odd Couple â€” will of course stop in Atlanta, with that homecoming concert scheduled for November 10.

Gnarls Barkley last performed live on September 28, 2008 at Austin City Limits, and then entered into what became an 18-year hiatus before the arrival of Atlanta this March.

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Gnarls Barkley Tour Dates

Nov. 5 â€“ San Francisco, CA â€“ The Masonic

Nov. 7 â€“ Los Angeles, CA â€“ The Wiltern

Nov. 10 â€“ Atlanta, GA â€“ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 13 â€“ Detroit, MI â€“ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 15 â€“ Boston, MA â€“ Citizens House of Blues

Nov. 19 â€“ Silver Spring, MD â€“ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 22 â€“ Toronto, ON â€“ HISTORY

Nov. 24 â€“ New York, NY â€“ Irving Plaza

Nov. 28 â€“ Chicago, IL â€“ House of Blues