Is it true that … cycling affects fertility?

â€œCycling isn't big on the radar of fertility doctors,â€ says Prof Colin Duncan, a fertility expert at the University of Edinburgh.

For women, he says, the only time cycling is likely to affect fertility is when it's done at extreme levels, such as the kind of training undertaken by elite athletes.

â€œDoing huge amounts of physical activity can lower body fat, and thatÂ can switch off the ovaries,â€ heÂ says. â€œElite athletes may stop having their periods and reduce theirÂ fertility.â€

For men, things are a little different. Sitting on a bicycle saddle for prolonged periods can increase the temperature around the testicles, â€œalmost incubating themâ€. This can affect sperm production, because sperm develop best at a cooler temperature â€“ one reason the testicles are located outside the body.

double quotation mark If you're doing extreme cycling, it will change your sperm count a little

But for most men, Duncan says, this isn't something to worry about. â€œThe testicles produce way more sperm than is actually required for fertility.

â€œIfÂ you cycle a normal amount, it'sÂ still going to make absolutely no difference at all. But if you're doing extreme cycling, it will change your sperm count a little.â€

Even then, he says, the impact is more likely to matter for men whose sperm count is already borderline. â€œIfÂ you've got a really good sperm count, it probably doesn't make anÂ awful lot of difference. You've stillÂ got a lot of sperm there that areÂ swimming.â€

In fertility clinics, Duncan says he'llÂ consider lifestyle factors when assessing a patient's sperm sample. â€œIfÂ there are abnormalities I'll get aÂ sense of what their lifestyle is like andÂ talk about changes,â€ he says. â€œIfÂ you'reÂ doing certain things toÂ excess â€“ smoking, drinking, saunasÂ â€“Â it's probably worthwhile moderatingÂ that.â€