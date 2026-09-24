Palestinian delegation was unlawfully denied entry visas, Mahmoud Abbas tells UN – latest updates

Netanyahu claims Zohran Mamdani is antisemitic while defending Israel's efforts to spare Palestinian lives We've taken innumerable steps to protect the civilian population,â€ Netanyahu claims. â€œIs this genocide? Of course not. It's the opposite of genocide. â€œTo all those spreading lies about my country and its brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall, or in the antisemitic office of the mayor of New York, I say this: Shame on you. Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth.â€ He adds: â€œMr Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York.â€ Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Israeli attacks in Gaza since 2023 have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, and injured more than 174,000 others, together representing more than 10% of Gaza's prewar population.

Key events

What happened at the UN general assembly on Thursday Here is a recap of the speeches and reaction to them at the UN general assembly so far today: Benjamin Netanyahu's speech was delayed by protests and a mass walkout. He claimed New York's mayor Zohran Mamdani is antisemitic. â€œShame on you for spitting in the face of truth,â€ he said at comments directed at the mayor, who had branded him a â€œwar criminalâ€. He said the US and Israel have been working together to â€œsave civilisationâ€, and hailed the IDF as â€œthe most moral army in the worldâ€. Netanyahu's appearance sparked protests outside the UN's headquarters with some arrests, including of Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon. The president of the European Council of the European Union, AntÃ³nio Costa said the UN is under pressure from â€œgeopolitical polarisation, financial constraints and institutional shortcomingsâ€, and calls for reform and re-investment. President of Hungary AndrÃ¡s Baka used his address to warn about Russian aggression. â€œIf taking territory by force becomes an accepted way of settling disputes, every smaller country will have reasons to worry about its own future.â€ Zelenskyy tells Russian journalist he will visit Moscow â€˜on a rocket' Mahmoud Abbas, the longtime president of the Palestinian Authority, said the Palestinian delegation was unlawfully denied entry visas. Abbas accused Israel of seeking to â€œexpand its colonial project towards establishing the so-called Greater Israel and completely erasing Palestinian presenceâ€. He also expressed particular gratitude to the UK for the measures it had taken â€œin order to protect the two-state solutionâ€ and ban settlement products.

Hollywood stars arrested in New York at anti-Netanyahu protest Film star Susan Sarandon and Hacks actor Hannah Einbinder were among a number of people reportedly detained by police in New York after a protest held outside the UN headquarters in Manhattan during Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address. Footage appeared to show NYPD officers cuffing Sarandon, who starred in Thelma & Louise, at the demonstration before Netanyahu's speech. The New York Post said the demonstration was organised by Jewish Voice for Peace.

Netanyahu sums up the values which helped allow Jews to â€œbeat the odds of historyâ€. He quotes Mark Twain's essay Concerning The Jews, written in 1899, which Netanyahu notes is well before the existence of the modern state of Israel. Here is the quote in full: double quotation mark The Jew has made a marvellous fight in this world, in all the ages; and has done it with his hands tied behind him. He could be vain of himself, and be excused for it. The Egyptian, the Babylonian, and the Persian rose, filled the planet with sound and splendor, then faded to dream-stuff and passed away; the Greek and the Roman followed, and made a vast noise, and they are gone; other peoples have sprung up and held their torch high for a time, but it burned out, and they sit in twilight now, or have vanished. The Jew saw them all, beat them all, and is now what he always was, exhibiting no decadence, no infirmities of age, no weakening of his parts, no slowing of his energies.â€ Netanyahu continues: â€œThe tyrannies which have tried to destroy us have failed time and again, and God willing, they'll continue to fail. If we muster our courage, if we steel our resolve, we will continue to win. As the Bible says, â€˜the eternity of Israel will not falter'. The reason is simple. We have no other choice.â€

Netanyahu calls demonstrators outside the UN building in New York â€œphony human rights protestersâ€.

Netanyahu turns his attention to European nations he says are not supporting Israel. â€œWe cannot evade the truth before us. Many in the free world refuse to defend freedom.â€ â€œWhat will the world hold for you?â€ he asks. â€œThe brotherhood of democracies, or the Muslim brotherhood? How long will it take for you to see that these fanatic jihadists are choking your waterways, your energy supply, your economic lifeline.â€

Netanyahu claims Zohran Mamdani is antisemitic while defending Israel's efforts to spare Palestinian lives We've taken innumerable steps to protect the civilian population,â€ Netanyahu claims. â€œIs this genocide? Of course not. It's the opposite of genocide. â€œTo all those spreading lies about my country and its brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall, or in the antisemitic office of the mayor of New York, I say this: Shame on you. Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth.â€ He adds: â€œMr Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York.â€ Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Israeli attacks in Gaza since 2023 have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, and injured more than 174,000 others, together representing more than 10% of Gaza's prewar population.

Netanyahu hails the IDF as â€œthe most moral army in the worldâ€. â€œFor three years, our brave soldiers have been valiantly fighting a seven-front war. But there's an eighth front to this war. It's the war for truth. It is waged in the world's media, and most perniciously, in social media. Several foreign countries have spent untold billions to spread lies about my country.â€ He salutes the Israeli people for their â€œunrelenting resolveâ€. â€œThis is Israel. One nation fighting for one future,â€ he adds.

Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for his support. â€œWe have no greater partner than President Trump,â€ Netanyahu says, saying that the US and Israel have been working together to â€œsave civilisationâ€.

Netanyahu lashes out at the international media for what he says is distorted coverage of settler violence, which he puts down to a small number of teenage â€œdelinquentsâ€. He says he has no time for vigilantism. â€œI won't stand for it. We're a country of law,â€ he says, and goes on to describe â€œpeaceful settlers â€“ honest people â€“ law-abiding peopleâ€.