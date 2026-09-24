Spotifys Reserved Concert Ticket Feature Now Includes Setlists, Share Cards & More

Four months after Spotify global head of music Charlie Hellman announced the launch of the streamer's ticketing initiative Reserved, the company has unveiled a trio of new features.

First announced on May 21 at Spotify's 2026 Investor Day, Reserved identifies an artist's most dedicated fans on the platform (determined by streams, saves and shares) and then holds two tickets for those fans (provided they're Premium subscribers) when the artist announces a tour. In an interview with Billboard following the announcement, Hellman said the initiative would represent â€œa huge change from the level of stressâ€ that fans typically experience when buying concert tickets. Over the summer, the streaming service experimented with the feature on several Live Nation tours across the U.S., though Hellman noted the company would be â€œscalingâ€ the initiative to additional promoters throughout the year.

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On Thursday (Sept. 24), Spotify revealed three additional Reserved features. They include a pair of personalized share cards that users can text to friends and/or share on social media â€”Â one when they're selected for a Reserved offer and another after they buy tickets using the feature. Each share card shows the name of the artist, details of the show and â€œReserved badging,â€ according to a blog post announcing the new features.

The second feature unveiled on Thursday is the addition of dedicated tour setlists for users who purchase tickets using Reserved. Those setlists, sourced from setlist.fm, will populate on the user's event page so they can get a sense of what songs they might hear at the show. Setlist playlists will update after every show, while the setlist on the user's event page will reflect the songs played at the particular concert they attended.

Lastly, Spotify revealed what the blog post calls an â€œenhanced in-app destinationâ€ â€”Â essentially a central hub for all of a user's Reserved content, including share cards, pre- and post-show setlists, key event details, venue information and past performances.

The new features are set to begin rolling out on Thursday (Sept. 24). Setlists will be available for participating artist tours as soon as they kick off, including Miley, Role Model, beabadoobee, Jonas Brothers, John Summit, Young Thug and Metallica.

Selected Spotify Premium users will receive Reserved offers by email, via push notification and in their â€œYour Updatesâ€ section. When their purchase windows begin, they must tap â€œBuy Nowâ€ to link their Spotify and Ticketmaster accounts, then complete their purchases on Ticketmaster. Two tickets are held for each user until their purchase window closes, â€œthough specific dates and seats are subject to availability,â€ according to the blog post.

Reserved is just Spotify's latest effort to expand into live music. The service previously introduced a Live Events hub, where users can explore a personalized list of local concerts. It also rolled out a â€œConcerts Near Youâ€ playlist, where users can hear music from artists who are set to perform nearby, along with links to buy tickets.