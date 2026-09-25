Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use citizenship database ahead of midterms

The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration a green light to use a federal citizenship database to verify voters ahead of the midterm elections. Â

In a 6-3 opinion, the Supreme Court, for now, lifted a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from expanding a 40-year-old immigration database — known as the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements system — to help states screen voter records for noncitizens.

The immediate impact of the ruling is unclear, since states are prohibited by law from purging their voter rolls within 90 days of Election Day.

“The District Court’s order thus inhibits the Federal Government’s efforts to assist state and local agencies in the proper administration of the midterm elections. Under these circumstances, the equities weigh in favor of a stay,” the majority wrote. Â

President Donald Trump waits before welcoming China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan for tea at the White House, in Washington, September 25, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

President Donald Trump has characterized noncitizen voting as a pressing threat to free and fair elections, but audits of voter rolls have suggested that voting by noncitizens is exceedingly rare.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.