Ovrkast Speaks Out Against Outkasts Lawsuit, Says He Never Intended to Confuse Fans

California rapper and producer Ovrkast is pushing back against a lawsuit filed by influential hip-hop duo Outkast. The complaint accuses the rising artist of unlawfully using a â€œnearly identicalâ€ stage name after previously agreeing to change it.

In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone, Ovrkast said that throughout his career, he has built his name independently of Outkast and never had the intention to copy their moniker or cause confusion among fans.

â€œAs a rising creative with recent career milestones and accolades attached to my professional name, I stand firmly on the fact that I have established this name and its meaning completely independentlyÂ of the parties in question,â€ Ovrkast says. â€œI have never had any intention of trying to copy, misrepresentÂ or confuse fans with the name of such a legendary act.â€

He emphasized his admiration for the duo, adding, â€œI have a deep and personal respect for this iconic group and their storied legacy, and sincerely hope we can find a resolution that allows me to continue my lifelong pursuit of leaving my own mark on hip-hop history.â€

In the 31-page complaint filed by Outkast in Georgia, the group accused Ovrkast of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and breach of contract. The lawsuit claims Ovrkast, whose real name is Silas Wilson, knowingly chose his stage name â€œto trade upon the tremendous fame and goodwill associated with plaintiff's Outkast name and markâ€ and alleges Wilson's use of the name has already caused confusion among consumers, pointing to a 2025 Rolling Stone interview as evidence.

In that interview, Wilson said the â€œworst thingâ€ about handing higher visibility as his fame grows is being accused of attempting to imitate Outkast. â€œIt's like, â€˜No, bro. I wasn't even thinking about Outkast,'â€ he said at the time. â€œThey read Ovrkast [as] Outkast. They're like, oh my God, I thought they said Outkast. And it's like, it don't.â€

The complaint also claims that Wilson reneged on a binding, negotiated agreement where he would change his stage name to Overkxst and stop using Ovrkast on his website, social media and streaming accounts, domain name, newsletters, advertising and marketing materials, clothing, and merchandise.

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Earlier this week, WilsonÂ wrote on X: â€œFor the record, I NEVER signed any agreement. I tried my hardest to cooperate with different options every step of the way. This narrative that I've done wrong is also wrong. (had to clarify) peace.â€

A rep for Outkast did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.