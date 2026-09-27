Northeast lashed by noreaster, with rain, wind and flooding

Bands of heavy rain have been moving onshore from Delaware up to Massachusetts on Sunday morning amid a nor’easter.

Parts of the Jersey Shore, as well as southeastern New England, have received up to 2 to 3 or more inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

A family carrying personal belongings walk on a flooded street after heavy rain from a nor’easter fell as a strong coastal storm batters the U.S. northeast coast, in Wildwood, New Jersey, U.S., Sept. 26, 2026. Vincent Alban/Reuters

Another round of tidal flooding is also beginning as high tide rolls in on Sunday morning.

Coastal areas from coastal Virginia up to Long Island, New York, could see moderate flooding later this morning, while southern New England will likely only crest up to minor coastal flooding.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

Coastal flood alerts remain up through Sunday evening for splash-over and minor to moderate coastal flooding during high tides on Sunday.

Wind advisories remain up until later today from the Delmarva Peninsula up to central Massachusetts – including Dover, Delaware; Philadelphia; New York City; Hartford, Connecticut; and Worcester, Massachusetts — for winds gusting up to 50 mph.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

High wind warnings remain up for the Jersey Shore, as well as parts of Connecticut until later today for winds gusting up to 50 mph or stronger. Winds that strong could knock down more trees and powerlines.

Ted Friedli kayaks his way through a flooded section of Florence Ave. during a nor’easter in Long Branch, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Noah K. Murray/AP Photo

Inland flooding is also possible on Sunday from New Jersey up to eastern Massachusetts for rounds of heavy rain continuing today. A level 2 of 4 “slight risk” of flash flooding, from heavy rainfall, is up from New York City to Boston.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

Flood Watches have been issued for eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island until Monday night for rounds of heavy rain.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected for parts of coastal New Jersey up into New England through Monday. Localized totals up to 5 to 7 inches are possible for parts of southern New England.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

Rain and strong winds continue, with some areas seeing lingering coastal flooding as the nor’easter remains very close offshore to the Jersey Shore and Long Island.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

By Sunday night, the nor’easter is expected to begin to weaken and break up, allowing the rain and winds to begin easing across much of the region.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

The nor’easter is forecast to begin on Monday to slowly track away from the coast and be out of the region by late Monday evening.

Still some lingering light rain and breezy conditions across parts of the Northeast for tomorrow morning, but not a washout for most. The steadiest rain will be over parts of southern New England, with some pockets of heavy rain possible.

An ABC News graphic shows the forecast on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ABC News

Parts of the region will still see lingering showers and breezy conditions through Monday evening, but not to the level we’ve seen this weekend. The rain begin to ease up for southern New England into the overnight.