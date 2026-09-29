Vietnamese government accused of abducting Melbourne human rights activist

Vietnamese authorities have detained three activists, including a Norwegian and an Australian, on what have been described as â€œfabricatedâ€ charges.

The Vietnamese government said the three confessed to being members of Viet Tan â€“ a pro-democracy organisation â€“ which it describes as a terrorist group.

In a statement, Viet Tan said it â€œstrongly condemns the abduction of two of its members in Cambodia and the fabricated charges issued by the Vietnamese communist authorities to cover up an act of transnational repressionâ€.

It is not clear if the third person is a Viet Tan member as well.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was â€œmaking urgent inquiries with Vietnamese authorities to confirm reports that an Australian citizen has been detainedâ€ and was giving the family consular assistance.

Tran Hiep, a 50-year-old Vietnamese Australian democracy campaigner, was due to return to Bangkok, Thailand, to reunite with his wife, Chloe Dang, after a short trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to meet with human rights defenders.

Earlier, his wife implored the federal government to find him and bring him home after he failed to board his flight.

He had not communicated with his wife since 18 September, leaving her worried for his safety.

â€œMy family and I are really worried about his safety, and we just only want to know where he is and what happened to him,â€ Dang said from Bangkok airport before boarding a flight to Melbourne.

â€œMy husband deserves protection, and I really hope the Australian government will continue to put pressure on Cambodia to do an investigation to find out where he is right now.â€

Anthony Albanese said the government was providing consular assistance.

â€œThat's what Australian governments do for our citizens. And we'll continue to engage directly with the family,â€ the Australian prime minister said.

Hiep, a freelance IT professional who founded the Australian Alliance to Combat Human Trafficking, was travelling with another human rights activist Nguyen Duc Thuan, who is also Vietnamese and holds a Norwegian passport.

The pair travelled to Cambodia to meet with dissident Vietnamese activists for training.

According to a Vietnamese government statement, they were arrested entering Vietnam from the Cambodian border along with a third person, Thai Cong Truong Son.

The statement describes the three Vietnamese-born people as illegal immigrants and says they will be investigated for alleged terrorism and forging identity documents.

Tran Hiep has not communicated with his wife since 18 September

Viet Tan says it aims to â€œovercome dictatorship and build the foundation for a sustainable democracyâ€, and that it was â€œcommitted to peaceful, nonviolent struggleâ€.

â€œWe are convinced that nonviolent means are most effective for generating maximum civic participation,â€ the organisation said on its website.

Human Rights Watch has previously described Viet Tan as â€œan opposition political party â€¦ which operates openly and lawfully in many countries including Australia, but which Hanoi arbitrarily labels â€˜terrorist'â€.

Vietnam in recent years has ramped up its crackdown on dissidents, with more than 55 activists arrested under broad criminal laws in 2025.

On 18 September, Human Rights Watch said more than 160 political prisoners were currently locked up in Vietnam, and that activists faced â€œpolice harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and interrogation on a daily basisâ€.

Viet Tan urged the Norwegian and Australian authorities to ask for access to the Hiep and Thuan, to â€œensure their wellbeing and access to needed medicationâ€.

It said the pair had â€œno intentionâ€ of entering Vietnam and the claim they had done so illegally was a â€œblatant fabricationâ€ to cover up their abduction.

â€œViet Tan is particularly concerned that To Lam's police state is using its security apparatus to pursue and repress activists and foreign nationals even beyond Vietnam's borders,â€ it said.

â€œMeeting with, exchanging ideas with, and supporting human rights defenders, democracy activists, and civil society is a peaceful form of advocacy to advance freedom, democracy, and human rights in Vietnam.â€

Civil society groups and United Nations human rights experts have repeatedly warned of growing cooperation between Vietnamese authorities and neighbouring governments targeting advocates.

Viet Tan, a pro-democracy diaspora political party, had earlier described the pair's disappearance as concerning given previous cases involving Vietnamese dissidents vanishing in neighbouring countries and subsequently appearing in custody in Vietnam.

â€œTheir disappearance is not an ordinary â€˜missing person' incident. Both men are longtime human rights advocates and Viet Tan members,â€ the organisation said.

Asia Human Rights & Labour Advocates director Phil Robertson labelled it an â€œunacceptable outrageâ€ and that countries like Australia â€œcontinuing business as usualâ€ was not acceptable.

â€œ[It] demonstrates yet again that Hanoi is arguably the most vicious and pernicious practitioner of transnational repression today in Southeast Asia,â€ he said.

Dang, 36, said fretting over her husband's whereabouts had taken a psychological toll.

â€œIt's been 11 days and I'm really in the dark,â€ she said, choking back tears.

â€œI don't know where he is and how he's doing â€“ it's driving me crazy.

â€œEverything is really uncertain.â€

The families of the missing men have filed an appeal with the UN working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances.