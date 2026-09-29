Officials looking into possible new ransom note related to Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are looking into the possibility of a new ransom note related to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, nearly eight months after she went missing from her home outside Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff’s department and the FBI Guthrie Task Force were recently made aware of the possible ransom note as well as social media comments related to it, the statement from the sheriff’s department said Monday. Investigators are working to determine its credibility.

Officials did not immediately release details on how they found the note or what was in it.

In July, authorities released two ransom notes initially sent to a Tucson television station days after the mother of â€œTodayâ€ show host Savannah Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1.

The first note, sent Feb. 2, said Nancy Guthrie was safe but scared and would be released unharmed once her captors received $4 million in cryptocurrency. The second note, sent Feb. 6, said Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped. Authorities have not said whether Guthrie is still alive.

No suspects have been arrested in her disappearance. The investigation is dogged by unanswered questions, such as how many people are believed to have taken part in her abduction and whether she was taken by someone who knew her.

The FBI had also released surveillance videos of a masked person who authorities said appeared to tamper with a camera on Nancy Guthrie's front porch and block it with a plant.

Nancy Guthrie’s family has shared their pleas for information in videos posted to social media.