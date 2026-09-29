Ahead of meeting with AI leaders, Trump again says he wont stifle the technologys growth

Ahead of his lunch meeting with AI leaders about the threat of the rapidly innovating technology, President Donald Trump said again Tuesday he won’t “stifle” the growth of the technology.

“This is one more example of why I will never stifle the growth of technology that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution. This is why the SI — superintelligence — is, they’re saying, bigger than the Industrial Revolution, Â far bigger than the internet, not even close — and we see it, and we can’t stifle it. And we’re leading by a lot,” Trump said an event unveiling Â America.govÂ — a federal website that uses AI to help connect Americans to federal resources.

The meeting comes as AI leaders are issuing dire warnings about the threat of AI and calling for steps to slow it down before it outsmarts humans. Following those warnings, lawmakers are weighing what — if any — action should be taken.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, September 29, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and members of Trump’s Cabinet, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will attend the meeting, according to a guest list released by the White House, along with Elon Musk, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Jensen Huang from Nvidia, Palintir’s Alex Karp and Shyam Sankar, Amaxzon’s Jeff Bezos, and Greg Brockman from OpenAI.

The president indicated that he didn’t want global collaboration or regulation of the industry and said he discussed it with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House last week. Â

“We talked about it, not that much because I didn’t want to do anything. We’re leading, so why would I want to do anything? Â And, and a lot of people said, ‘Let’s do it together with China.’ But then they’re going to be able to immediately gain access to things that we know that they don’t know. But we do work with them in so many ways,” Trump said.

“We’re leading now over China and everyone else and I want to keep it that way. I want to keep it that way,” Trump said. “The only way you can keep it that way is to do exactly what we’re doing right now. We don’t want to stifle growth.”

The president repeated that law enforcement would be the key mechanism in stopping companies who “go down a very dark and dangerous path” on AI.

China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump speak through interpreters as First Lady Melania Trump listens to Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, September 24, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Â “At the same time, we want people to behave honestly. We want them to be trustworthy, and that’s why we have the DOJ. That’s why we have the FBI. That’s why we have forms of government that are very effective if people decide to go down a very dark and dangerous path,” Â Trump said.

Zuckerberg has pushed back on calls from other tech leaders to collectively slow down AI, saying “every lab has the responsibility and incentive to move at the pace required to train its models safely.”

The meeting will also include other tech leaders.

This won’t be the first time that top tech leaders have met with Trump on the issue. The Meta CEO also attended the state dinner at the White House for Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, along with the CEOs of OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, AMD, SpaceX and executives from Amazon and Apple. Amodei also had dinner with Trump late on Sunday night.’

The president has said that the warnings about the technology and calls to slow down AI development are a “hoax.”

“AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX[…],” Trump said in a social media post in mid-September, before comparing the warnings to his impeachments.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attend a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House in Washington, September 24, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The president has made clear that he does not believe in regulating the technology. Just last week while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said the U.S. “rejects” a global attempt to regulate AI.

Johnson told reporters two weeks ago about the meeting, saying there would be “a deliberate discussion about the responsibility of the companies to maintain safety, and what role, if any, the government has to play in that.”

While Johnson called on the companies to “self-regulate,” he also also stressed that the U.S. should not lose its competitive edge in the space.

“We cannot have a moratorium on the development of AI, because then we will lose our edge to China, and that has serious national security implications for,” Johnson said.

On Monday, Johnson said the the fears of the threat of AI is a Chinese psychological operation and are politically motivated.

“This is what Democrats do. They glom on to something and say, ‘This is doom and gloom and everyone will die if we don’t win,'” he told Fox Business. “Don’t buy it. It is a Chinese psyop.”

The White House has not responded to ABC News when asked about the meeting.