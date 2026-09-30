Paris FC v Arsenal: Womens Champions League – live

Key events

82 mins: Arsenal win a free kick in a dangerous spot, out wide on the right â€“ but Smith's cross towards the far post is cleared away.

80 mins: Sandrine Soubeyrand makes her last two changes, with Mateo and Liaigre going off. Costa Rica's Sheika Scott and Manoly Baquerizo of Ecuador come on.

79 mins: Holmberg gets the better of Mateo on the right and crosses towards Smith, who should maybe have done better with her header at the far post.

77 mins: Paris FC keep pushing, with left-back Liaigre going on a mazy run, before her cross is deflected into Misa's arms.

76 mins: Mateo glides down the left again, in a similar position to her goal â€“ but this time, Leah Williamson gets across well to intercept.

74 mins: Wubben-Moy tries to make amends, but her header is deflected behind. Paris FC make another change, with the industrious Le Moguedec replaced by OcÃ©ane Picard.

Wubben-Moy and Williamson both go to close down Viens, who pokes a well-timed pass out wide to Mateo. Clean through on goal, she rounds Misa Rodriguez and slots it home.

GOAL! Paris FC 1-2 Arsenal (Mateo 72′) Game on! Clara Mateo pulls one back for Paris, and it's a bad defensive moment for Arsenal.

â€œThe surname of Arsenal winger Lisa Baum means â€˜tree',â€ notes Peter Oh. â€œWith (JurriÃ«n) Timber in the men's side, there's a pleasingly rustic sturdiness to Arsenal these days.â€

68 mins: Two more changes from Renee Slegers, with Smilla Holberg replacing Fox and Frida Maanum on for Stanway.

67 mins: A little reminder for Arsenal here as Korosec gets into space and fizzes a shot just over the bar from 20 yards out.

66 mins: Russo's backheel finds Ona Batlle in space, but her shot flies high and wide.

65 mins: Smith is stationed on the left as Arsenal switch to what looks like a 4-2-3-1 setup, with Caldentey and Baum moving behind Russo.

64 mins: Williamson deals with the free kick, and when the ball is heaved back upfield, Mateo is caught offside.

62 mins: Paris are enjoying some attacking momentum now, and Stanway is booked for a fairly innocuous trip on Le Moguedec.

HÃ¤cken 0-1 Juventus: Juve lead in Sweden thanks to Tatiana Pinto, while Barcelona now lead Roma 4-0, Caroline Graham Hansen getting her second goal of the night.

59 mins: Korosec lifts in a cross that is half-cleared before Wubben-Moy thunks it away downfield.

58 mins: Two changes for Paris FC, new signing Hillary Diaz replacing Greboval in central defence and teenage forward Maeline Mendy replacing Toloba.

57 mins: Kim Little goes off for Arsenal, replaced by Olivia Smith.

55 mins: Baum is almost able to latch on to a flick from Stanway â€“ Liaigre does well to get across and block her shot away. Changes coming up â€¦

Roma 0-3 Barcelona: The holders add another goal in Rome, Claudia Pina the scorer.

52 mins: The Paris defence are being stretched repeatedly now, with Greboval getting a vital boot to clear with Stanway lurking, before Fox's cross is cleared behind by N'Dongala.

That is Georgia Stanway's first competitive goal for Arsenal, a just reward for her attacking efforts and Arsenal's positive start to the second half.

GOAL! Paris FC 0-2 Arsenal (Stanway 50′) Fox's cross bounces into Stanway's path, and she chests it down before smashing home a volley from close range! Georgia Stanway (left) celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with fellow goalscorer Alessia Russo. Photograph: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

49 mins: Stanway finds space in the area but her shot is well blocked by Greboval, with Caldentey not quite able to pounce on the rebound.

47 mins: Arsenal win an early corner, but it's well claimed by Chavas in the Paris FC goal.

Second half We're back under way in Paris. No changes for either side yet.

Half-time reading:

Half time: Paris FC 0-1 Arsenal I'm not entirely sure how, but Arsenal lead at the break despite some wobbly moments in defence. Can they get the job done? We'll find out.

45 mins: Paris FC hit the bar! Into one minute of added time and Viens springs the Arsenal offside trap, racing on to Mateo's pass and drilling her shot against the bar! The flag went up, but replays show that was the wrong call, so VAR would have awarded the goal (probably). Misa might have got a touch, too â€“ in which case, that's an incredible save.

44 mins: Having laboured to get that first goal, Arsenal are pushing for a second with Russo and Little causing problems for the home defence, who just about clear their lines â€¦

Roma 0-2 Barcelona: The visitors double their lead in Rome, thanks to an own goal from Shukurat Oladipo, who turned Hansen's cross into her own net under pressure.

43 mins: Russo has another go from the edge of the area, but it's comfortable for Chavas. The away fans have stopped biting their nails and are merrily singing about Spurs again.

Arsenal tried to break away from Paris FC's corner, quickly got bogged down but held on to the ball and waited. Stanway found Russo, who held off two defenders, turned and fired low inside the near post â€“ a finish reminiscent of another England striker, Harry Kane. Alessia Russo fires home to give Arsenal the lead at Paris FC. Photograph: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images Which she looks pretty pleased about. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters