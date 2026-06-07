Aquí están los ganadores de los Premios Tony 2026: Lista completa (Actualización en vivo)

Plays

Mejor obra

“The Balusters”; Autor: David Lindsay-Abaire; Productores: Manhattan Theatre Club, Nicki Hunter, Chris Jennings

“Giant”; Autor: Mark Rosenblatt; Productores: Brian & Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer y Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler y Robyn Goodman, Royal Court Theatre, Tilted, Federman Koenigsberg TS Perakos, Scott M Delman y Timothy C. Headington, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jessica R. Jenen y Linda B. Rubin, Tom Smedes y Peter Stern, Mark Rubinstein LTD, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra y Stephen Della Pietra, Ruth Hendel, Daryl Roth, Tom Tuft, Four Front Productions, A Golden Ticket Production, Willette Klausner y Tom D’Angora, Kuhnsabi Furman Furie, Alex Levy y Shari Redstone, Oddly Specific Productions, Rialto Productions, Winkler y Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization

“Liberation”; Autor: Bess Wohl; Productores: Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, Jenny Gersten, Betsy Dollinger, FineWomen Productions, Craig Balsam/Broadway Women’s Fund, Jessica Goldman Foung/Rachel Styne, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Gold Sky Productions, MHSSP Productions, Creative Partners Productions, Sheri Henriksen, Hopkins Haffner Wright, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Ellie Hurwitz, Willette Klausner, Hilary Ley Jager, Los Angeles Media Fund, Jonathan Littman, Isabelle Mann, Practical Mayhem, Jenna Segal, Tracy Semler, Marcy Syms, The Weisbrots, Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave

“Little Bear Ridge Road”; Autor: Samuel D. Hunter; Productores: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller

Mejor revival de una obra

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; Productores: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Roy Furman, Composite Capital Partners, Cue to Cue Productions, Thomas Tuft, John Gore Organization, Peter May, The Shubert Organization, Jane Bergère, Corey Brunish y Spencer Dress, Lynne y Marvin Garelick, Bruce Robert Harris y Sean Nyberg, Alex Levy y Shari Redstone, Lloyd Tichio Productions, William C. Martin, Scott H. Mauro, Jeffrey Schoenberg, Emerald Drive, Al Nocciolino

“Becky Shaw”; Autor: Gina Gionfriddo; Productores: Second Stage Theater, Evan Cabnet, Adam Siegel, Creative Partners Productions

“Every Brilliant Thing”; Autor: Duncan Macmillan con Jonny Donahoe; Productores: Second Half Productions, Seaview, Gavin Kalin Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra y Stephen Della Pietra, Rodeo Productions and Tilted, Winkler y Smalberg, ZL Productions, Tom Tuft, Larry Lelli, Grace Street Creative, Salem Productions, Barbara Chiodo, Cohen-Gutterman Productions, The Array IX, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Creative Partners Productions, JMB Collective, Mickey Liddell y Pete Shilaimon, Oren Michels, Carl Moellenberg, Origin Story Productions, Roth-Manella Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, P3 Productions, Jamie deRoy, FineWomen Productions

“Fallen Angels”; Productores: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Rebecca Habel

“Edipo”; Autor: Robert Icke; Productores: Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, Jillian Robbins, Winkler y Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Alan Shorr, Tilted, Mickey Liddell y Pete Shilaimon, Jon B. Platt, John Gore Organization, Scott Abrams, No Guarantees, Adam Zell y Company, Christopher Ketner y Hunter Regian, Carl Moellenberg y Ricardo Hornos, Barbara Chiodo, Linda B. Rudin y PRLH Productions, The Shubert Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Willette y Manny Klausner, Charles y Charles, deRoy Adler, García Haung, Kierstead y Laurence, Koenigsberg Federman Riley, Art Koski, Nick Padgett y Tom D’Angora, Carl y Jennifer Pasbjerg, Marj Press, John Voege, Richard Batchelder, William Berlind, Dodge Hall Productions, Craig Balsam y Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Goldfischer Sabi Turchin, Ordinary Magic y The Transatlantic Alliance, Ilona Rozwadowska y Max Cantor, The Araca Group, Jonathan Demar, Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave

Mejor dirección de una obra

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

Robert Icke, “Edipo”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Mejor actuación de un actor protagonista en una obra

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow, “Giant”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Edipo”

Mejor actuación de una actriz protagonista en una obra

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Edipo”

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Mejor actuación de un actor de reparto en una obra

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Mejor actuación de una actriz de reparto en una obra

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death