See Olivia Rodrigo Surprise No Doubt at Bands Final Sphere Show

No Doubt performed the final show of their 2026 Sphere residency Saturday in Las Vegas, where a surprise guest briefly joined them onstage: Olivia Rodrigo.

Throughout the 18-show Sphere run, Gwen Stefani has pulled superfans out of the crowd and brought them onstage for hugs between songs. On Saturday night, one fan's poster in the crowd caught her eye: â€œI'm just a girl who wants the last hug at the last Sphere show.â€ â€œGet up here right now and give me the last hug,â€ Stefani told the sign holder.

The person who was holding the sign, it was soon revealed, was Rodrigo herself, fresh off releasing her own new album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love the day before.

â€œIs that Olivia Rodrigo?â€ Stefani said. â€œOh my gosh. Give it up for Olivia Rodrigo! She has a new record that just came out.â€

â€œNo Doubt best band in the world!â€ Rodrigo said after grabbing the microphone. â€œI love you so much!â€

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Rodrigo then exited the stage. â€œThat was really her,â€ Stefani quipped to the crowd.

This isn't the first time Rodrigo has joined the reunited No Doubt onstage: When the group first got back together for the 2024 Coachella, Rodrigo was a surprise guest on the band's â€œBathwater.â€ Rodrigo, who has long cited Stefani and No Doubt as an influence, previously covered â€œJust a Girlâ€ at her own shows in 2022.