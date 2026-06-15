6 dead as helicopters collide mid-air in Brazil; fiery debris rains down on parking lot | Video

In a freak aviation accident in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, two helicopters collided mid-air, with one of them crashing into the parking lot of an electric car dealership on Sunday. An aerial view shows firefighters working at the site of a helicopter crash in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026. (AFP)

All six people aboard the two helicopters were killed, firefighters said, The Associated Press reported.

The crash triggered a fire after one of the two helicopters fell on a car dealership as several electric vehicles were parked there. The fire was doused, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

US singer Oliver Tree was among the passengers aboard the helicopter involved in the deadly crash in Brazil, according to a police source.

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Visuals shared on social media platforms showed several vehicles up in flames as thick, black smoke billowing from the car dealership site while sirens blared in the background.

One visual also showed debris of a crashed helicopter on the ground in the car dealership premises as a man approached it with a fire extinguisher to prevent a further blaze.

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The helicopter that crashed on the car dealership area blasted after crashing on the ground and triggered secondary blasts, Anadolu Agency reported, adding that the other aircraft landed upside down without catching fire.

Debris from the wreckage scattered across a radius of at least 100 meters, with portions of the fuselage landing on the terraces of neighboring buildings, the report added.

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