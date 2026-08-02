See Kylie Minogue Join Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds for Where the Wild Roses Grow at Brighton Show

Two Australian legends reunited in Brighton, England as Kylie Minogue joined Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds onstage during the band's concert on Friday.

Midway through the Bad Seeds' set at Preston Park, the pop singer appeared alongside Cave to perform their Murder Ballads duet â€œWhere the Wild Roses Grow.â€ The duet marked the first time the two Australian singers had sung the track live since 2019, when Cave was the guest at Minogue's Glastonbury set.

Prior to that, Cave and Minogue performed â€œWhere the Wild Roses Growâ€ together in 2018 (the last time the Bad Seeds played the song live), 2013, and a few occasions in the mid-Nineties after Murder Ballads was released.Â

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In addition to the Brighton concert, Cave and the Bad Seeds played a surprise rooftop concert earlier in the day, performing four songs atop the city's Resident Music record store. That set included the recently resurfaced â€œTrain Long-Sufferingâ€ â€” a The Firstborn Is Dead song that hadn't been performed live in 27 years prior to the Bad Seeds' 2026 European tour â€” as well as a cover of T. Rex's â€œCosmic Dancer,â€ which Cave had only performed solo prior to the Bad Seeds' rendition on Friday:

Cave and the Bad Seeds' Wild God 2026 Tour will continue through Europe in August, concluding at Paris' Rock en Seine festival on August 28. While Minogue has no further 2026 shows planned, the singer recently revealed she plans to tour extensively in 2027 to celebrate her 40th anniversary in music.