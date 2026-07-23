Shania Twain Performs Rousing Single Dirty Rosie on Fallon

Shania Twain appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her song â€œDirty Rosieâ€ and to chat with host Jimmy Fallon. Twain took the late-night stage alongside her live band to showcase the rousing track, off her new LP, Little Miss Twain.

The song reflects on the singer's love for her first truck and early years of driving. â€œDirty trucks were the only kind of trucks we had and they were always old and rickety and we could not afford new ones and nobody shines their truck,â€ she recently told Hits Radio Breakfast. â€œI remember my dad's truck, it was a red truck, but it faded, of course, to a rosy color.â€

Twain sat down with Fallon to discuss the album, out tomorrow, and to explain why she skipped Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce to perform before Harry Styles in London. Twain joined Styles at Wembley Stadium for a record-breaking 12 shows.

â€œThis was such a special invitation,â€ she said. â€œI had a great time. This was obviously his home city. 90,000 a night. So it was just a very exciting, great atmosphere.â€

She explained that she initially met Styles â€œbackstage at a very small show.â€ â€œWe just chatted for a little bit,â€ Twain recalled. â€œHe was still just getting going. He wasn't the Harry he is now. We chatted, we exchanged numbers, and he called me a little bit later and said, â€˜You know, it's my mom's birthday coming up. Would you mind wishing her a happy birthday because she's the person that introduced me to your music and made it the soundtrack of my youth?’â€

She added that she was â€œvery honoredâ€ to be invited to Swift and Kelce's wedding, but had to miss it for the Wembley shows. â€œI will make a point of, next time I see her, of course I will give her a big congratulations hug,â€ Twain said. â€œShe's just wonderful. â€¦ I admire her musicianship and her commitment to telling her stories.â€

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Fallon also enlisted Twain to play a few rounds of â€œBox of Lies,â€ which involved the pair trying to guess the contents of several mystery boxes.

Little Miss Twain marks Twain's seventh studio album. It was produced by Zach Dawes, and features guest appearances by Tanya Tucker,Â the War and Treaty, Ronnie Wood, and Josh Homme.