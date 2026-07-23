Conflict-Driven Chokepoint Disruptions | Council on Foreign Relations

Much of the global flow of goods runs through a small number of maritime straits and international canals. The same market efficiency that creates those concentrations means the supply chains routed through them commonly lack alternatives to mitigate the impact of disruption. It will only become easier to interfere with or even close off chokepoints as cheap drones, unmanned surface vessels, and anti-ship missiles proliferate among state and nonstate actors alike. In such crises, beyond immediate decisions to secure the safety of U.S. citizens, vessels, and military assets, policymakers need to consider what interests are at stake and orient the U.S. response accordingly. Based on lessons from the United States' and other countries' responses to chokepoint crises over recent decades, four lessons stand out:

Foresight and preparation are decisive. Operation Earnest Will (1987â€“88), in which U.S. forces protected Kuwaiti tankers from Iranian attack, succeeded in part because of seven months of preparation that established naval doctrine, legal authorities, and rules of engagement before the first convoy.

Economic tools cannot substitute for physical access. The United States cycled through every available economic response tool within weeks of the Hormuz closure without addressing the fundamental constraint: no viable export route existed while the strait was essentially closed for transit.

Nonstate proxy threats require simultaneous naval and onshore pressure. The ineffectual 2023â€“25 Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) campaign, formed to stop the Houthis' disruption of the Bab al-Mandeb, shows the limits of naval pressure alone: two years of U.S. and UK airstrikes did not stop Houthi operations. Suppressing nonstate proxy maritime threats requires reducing onshore capacity and pressuring the nonstate party's patronsâ€”naval operations alone are insufficient.

Decisive military action requires a structured adversary off-ramp. Operation Praying Mantis (April 1988), in which the United States struck Iranian ships in retaliation for the mining of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, succeeded because it was proportionate, targeted, and left Iran an implicit exit from continued confrontation.

This playbook outlines four different strategies the U.S. government can adopt toward such crises:

Monitor :Â ExerciseÂ deliberate restraint while enhancingÂ collectionÂ and preserving options.Â Economic toolsÂ can applyÂ political pressure within tolerable limits while treating the disruption as a bounded event.Â

Contain : LimitÂ theÂ systemic spreadÂ of economic disruptionÂ without reversing the proximate causeâ€”throughÂ usingÂ naval assets, activation of standing coalitions,Â convoy escort operations, targetedÂ sanctions, and back-channel off-ramps.Â

Compel : Impose costs sufficient to changeÂ the blockadingÂ party's behavior, combiningÂ full carrierÂ deployment, comprehensive pre-positioned sanctions,Â dollar-networkÂ leverage,Â patron-state pressure campaigns,Â and graduated airstrikes against maritime and missile infrastructure.

Restore: PhysicallyÂ eliminate or suppress the disruption mechanism through full-scale naval operations, mine countermeasures (MCM), seizure of key chokepoint assets, comprehensive sanctions, and potentially ground forces for coastline security.Â

1.0 Situational Assessment

1.1 What Is the Source of Concern?

This playbook addresses the disruption of globally critical supply chains through geographic chokepoints by a belligerent actorâ€”state, proxy, or armed nonstate groupâ€”physically threatening or closing a maritime strait or canal that conducts a disproportionate share of global trade. Attacks on overland routes, though temporarily costly, are far easier to adapt to and have not historically threatened U.S. interests to the same extent.

Global value chains are organized as hub-and-spoke networks in which flows of goods (spokes) concentrate at a small number of geographic nodes (hubs). A credible threat to a single hub can cascade through the entire network with costs that vastly exceed the directly affected supply chain. These chokepoints are economically efficient but typically lack resilience against conflict or coercion.

The chokepoints in question cover maritime straits, such as Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandeb, Malacca, and Taiwan; and international canals and their approach corridors, such as Suez, Panama, and the Turkish Straits (Bosphorus). They also cover critical infrastructure nodesâ€”the hubsâ€”where disruption affects production, processing, and distribution facilities. Examples of infrastructure nodes include Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, which produces 20â€“22 percent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and approximately 20 percent of global helium; Kharg Island in Iran, which houses approximately 90 percent of Iranian crude export capacity; and the Abqaiq-Khurais complex in Saudi Arabia, which processes approximately 7 percent of global crude production. Threats to straits and canals demand drastically different responses than threats to production and processing hubs. Transit disruptions can be resolved by restoring physical accessâ€”through military pressure, diplomatic negotiation, or convoy escort. Production and processing disruptions, however, involve destruction or impairment that cannot simply be reopened: they must be rebuilt. The Houthi/Iranian 2019 Abqaiq-Khurais strikes removed approximately 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) overnight; recovery depended entirely on Saudi Aramco's pre-built redundancy, not on any U.S. response. Without equivalent redundancyâ€”as at Ras Laffanâ€”disruption causes sustained supply reductions that no standard crisis tool can correct.

Types of Threats

There are four categories of possible threats, each of which demands different responses from U.S. policymakers:

State Actor: A state deploys military force to close or threaten a chokepoint as a coercive instrument or act of warâ€”for example, Iran's restrictions and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Response requires signaling deterrence (public or back channel), moving military assets to the region, and engaging in senior-level diplomatic talks.

State-Sponsored Proxy: A nonstate armed group, assisted by a state patron, attacks commercial shipping at or near a chokepointâ€”for example, Houthi forces, assisted by Iran, attacking Red Sea shipping in 2023. Response requires simultaneous military operations against proxy forces and sustained pressure on the sponsoring state.

Collateral Conflict Disruption: A conflict not specifically targeting the chokepoint disrupts flows through proximity, risk perception, or collateral damageâ€”for example, the Russia-Ukraine war disrupting Black Sea grain exports. Response should focus on supply chain substitution, market stabilization, and diplomatic restoration of commercial access.

Infrastructure Attack: A state or nonstate actor conducts strikes targeting energy production, processing, or distribution infrastructure rather than transit routes. Examples include the 2019 Houthi/Iranian strikes on Abqaiq-Khurais and the 2026 Iranian retaliatory strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure following Israel's bombing of the South Pars gas field. Unlike transit disruption, primary response levers are damage limitation (allied energy sharing, strategic reserve releases), deterrence of further strikes, and investments in resilience before crisis.

1.2 Anticipating and Preparing for Potential Crises

Across different cases, the consistent failure afflicting policymakers is not a lack of intelligence; it is a lack of preparation. Credible commercial and intelligence analysis warned of Iran's likely closure of the Strait of Hormuz weeks before disruption. The same pattern appeared in 2023: Houthi anti-ship capabilities were assessed before October 7, but no commercial shipping contingency was in place when attacks began in November. Prior to Russia's 2022 invasion, analysts assessed Russian capacity to disrupt Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports; no mechanism to release stockpiled food equivalent to the International Energy Agency (IEA) oil reserve existed. The following information will be essential for pre-crisis contingency planning:

Essential Information for Pre-Crisis Planning

Threatening party's identity and military posture Planners should assess the threatening party's mine-laying capacity, fast-attack-boat fleet, shore-based anti-ship missile inventory, and drone stockpile. They should also determine whether a patron state is providing the threatening party with active targeting intelligence. Patron-state political dynamics Planners should map the relationships between the disrupting actor and its outside backers and rivals. This includes identifying available back-channel communications and assessing how the patron state weighs the costs and benefits of restraining its proxy. Chokepoint geographic profile and alternatives Planners should calculate the share of global oil, LNG, grain, semiconductor, or fertilizer flows that transit the chokepoint each day. They should also identify what alternative routes exist and at what cost premium and time premium. For critical infrastructure nodes rather than transit points, the question is different: whether redundant production or processing capacity exists somewhere else in the world, and how long it would take to bring online. Policymakers should determine the likely collateral impacts of a disruption on the global economy. Commercial shipping behavioral signals Planners should track three commercial signals that often appear before any official threshold is crossed: shipping carriers rerouting away from the chokepoint, war-risk insurance premiums rising, and flag states or maritime classification societies issuing their own advisories. Strategic reserve posture Planners should be aware of the current U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and IEA member stock levels and the estimated coverage period for a coordinated emergency release at the anticipated disruption scale. Key decision timelines Planners should identify when each key response action needs to be initiated to remain effective. Examples include SPR drawdown authorization, IEA consultation, aircraft carrier group deployment, and coalition escort activation. (See the Decision Timeline section below.) Illustrative interagency tasking Planners should consider tasking/requesting the following interagency actions: Intelligence Community (IC) collection on threatening party's naval movements and patron-state direction; Department of Energy (DOE)/Energy Information Administration (EIA) assessment of IEA member stock levels; Treasury/Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) pre-positioning of target lists; Maritime Administration (MARAD)/Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) prepare to issue commercial shipping advisories; and embassy reporting on adjacent-state security posture.

1.3 Assessing Crisis Situations

Crisis assessment compresses the pre-crisis framework: actions that normally take days have to be initiated within hours. There are additional crisis-specific information requirements:

Crisis-Specific Information Requirements

Extent of disruption and trajectory What percentage of normal transit volume has been disrupted; whether disruption is partial, based on avoiding threats, or physical, in which ships are interdicted or face minefields; and the likely timeline for commercial normalization under each policy orientation being considered. Bypass infrastructure status What infrastructure (e.g., Yanbu/Petroline pipeline) and alternative transit routes (e.g., Cape of Good Hope) exist, and at what cost implications. Allied and partner government response posture Who is activating independent response measures, what tensions exist within the coalition, and which allied governments require advance consultation before public U.S. escalation or de-escalation signals. Back-channel communication opportunities Which third-party governmentsâ€”Oman, Pakistan, and Qatar for Iran scenarios; Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for other Gulf contingencies; Malaysia, China, etc.â€”are willing to host or transmit messages to the disrupting actor or patron state. Cascading supply chain exposures Which U.S. industries have the least reserved inventory for chokepoint-transiting inputs; what the lead time is for emergency substitute sourcing; and whether agricultural or food security cascades are already developing in food-import-dependent partner states.