Sharon Osbourne Reveals Advice Ozzy Gave Her to Remember Him

On the first anniversary of Ozzy Osbourneâ€˜s death, his wife, Sharon, revealed the advice the metal legend gave her to help remember him when he was gone.

Sharon, who was in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham today as the city celebrated its first Ozzy Day, spoke with BBC about how she hoped to continue his legacy. â€œAs Ozzy would say, â€˜When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just headbang,’â€ Sharon said.

â€œHe was authentic,â€ she continued. â€œHe never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him. He was just genuine, so genuine and funny.â€ Ozzy, who commanded audiences with his unpredictable, exhilarating live performances, was also known for his sharp sense of humor. (His dry wit eventually found mainstream audiences on the beloved reality TV show The Osbournes.)

â€œI mean, we could have the worst arguments in the world, but we would end up laughing because he would say something so ridiculous that we would just crack up,â€ Sharon recalled.

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Looking ahead, Sharon said she hoped the city of Birmingham and fans would continue to celebrate Ozzy Day. â€œThis is the home of metal,â€ she said. â€œIt's Ozzy's home, it's where he was born, what he loved, and [Ozzy Day] wouldn't work anywhere else.â€

Ozzy Osbourne, whoÂ diedÂ a year ago todayÂ at age 76, was also remembered by his Black Sabbath bandmates on the anniversary of his death.Â BassistÂ Geezer Butler shared a photo of the singer on hisÂ bat throneÂ on Instagram. â€œOne year ago today â€” hard to believe,â€ Butler captioned the image. â€œI am so glad we were able to do the final show, back in our hometown, just a couple of weeks before Ozzy left us. Gone in body, but his legend lives on. Such incredible memories. Ozzy forever!â€