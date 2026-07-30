Tame Impala and Jennie Perform Their Hit Dracula Together for First Time Ever

Tame Impala surprised the audience at Boston's TD Garden when they brought Jennie out to perform their hit collaboration â€œDracula (Remix).â€

The night turned vampiric when Jennie emerged wearing a black, gothic-inspired dress, as red lights bathed the stage. Immediately, the packed audience screamed with excitement at the sight of the singer. Jennie and Parker ripped through â€œDracula (Remix),â€ circling around Tame Impala's stage. For the second verse, red confetti burst onto the crowd, cementing the special moment.

â€œJennie, you're a fucking legend,â€ Parker said as they wrapped the song. While the band has played the track live before and the pop singer has incorporated it into her own solo sets, the moment marked the first time that Jennie and Tame Impala performed it together onstage.

â€œThis is going to be a special night, you'll see,â€ Parker teased at the beginning of Tame Impala's show. He wasn't lying.

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In February, Tame Impala and Jennie released the remix to â€œDraculaâ€ after teasing their collaboration on social media. Since then, the song has become a huge success, earning both the pysch-rock band and pop singer their first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It also marked Tame Impala's first song to be featured in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200. According to Luminate's mid-year music report, it's also one of the year's most streamed tracks in the world, with nearly one billion global on-demand audio streams.

The remix also a spurred a viral trend on TikTok, with 1.3 million videos using the sound. In May, Parker and Dua Lipa took part in the trend after the pop star joined Tame Impala at their show in London. Since last fall, the band has been on tour in support of Parker's latest album Deadbeat.