Stassi Schroeders Husband Beau Clark Reveals Their Marriage Troubles Due to Resentment

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals She Had Yearslong Falling Out With Katie Maloney

Beau Clark isn’t pumped about his relationship dynamic with wife Stassi Schroeder.

The 46-year-oldâ€”a former casting director who transitioned to life in front of the camera after becoming official with Schroeder on Vanderpump Rulesâ€”admitted to “shoving down” concerns about their six-year marriage during the House of Stassi premiere July 29.

“I'm trying to balance wanting her to have her space and to be able to not stress out when she's working,” Clark told Taylor Strecker, Schroeder’s podcast cohost on Stassi with Tay. â€œBut then also, I'm sitting here, and I'm angry and resentful.â€

One point of contention? Schroeder dove into her podcasting business after she was fired from VPR in 2020, while Clarkâ€”who shares kids Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, 5, and Messer Rhys Clark, 2, with the New Orleans nativeâ€”stepped into more of a supportive role at home over pursuing his own career.Â

â€œI'm trying not to stress out Stassi. She's got the show going on and she has her podcast,” Clark explained while narrating the scene. “She's got brand deals and hopefully at some point, I'll be able to find the words to just have a chat.”