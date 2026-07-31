Ninajirachi Dominates 2026 AIR Awards

With five wins, Ninajirachi was untouchable at the 2026 AIR Awards, presented Thursday evening (July 31) at Adelaide Town Hall.

The EDM producer and DJ (real name: Nina Wilson) scooped the night's big categories, including independent album, independent producer, and best independent electronic album or EP for I Love My Computer, while her breakthrough song â€œiPod Touchâ€ took out best independent electronic single and independent song of the year.

Co-written with Darcy Baylis, â€œiPod Touchâ€ took shape in 2024 and was â€œone of the hardest songs to finish, ever,â€ Ninajirachi explained in a taped acceptance speech. â€œA lot of my album tracks just fell from the sky and they were so easy. â€˜iPod Touch' had 100,000 versions and at a point I really didn't think it was going to make it onto the album. But I'm so happy it did. It's a real lesson in persistence and I'm so grateful that it's won.â€

Explore See latest videos, charts and news

Ninajirachi has been an all-conquering force on the awards circuit since I Love My Computer dropped a year ago. In the months since, she bagged three ARIAs, the Australian Music Prize for album of the year, J Awards, the NSW Music Prize for breakthrough artist, and took out second place in the VandaÂ &Â YoungÂ Global Songwriting CompetitionÂ for â€œiPod Touch.â€ Prior to Thursday evening, she had never won an AIR Award.

After attending last year's ceremony, Ninajirachi had an excellent reason to miss the AIR Awards this time; she's currently touring the United States, with a show a Lollapalooza in Chicago on the same day as the indie awards. â€œIf I could teleport, I would,â€ she insisted in a precorded bit.

I Love My Computer also swept the industry segment of the 20th annual AIR Awards, with the independent mix, studio or mastering engineer of the year honor (Thomas Purcell PKA Wave Racer), independent publicity team of the year (Melody Forghani's Twnty Three) and independent marketing team of the year (NLV Records, The Orchard).

The good times didn't end there. Nina Las Vegas (real name: Nina Agzarian) and her team at NLV Records snagged the last of 24 awards announced on the night, independent label of the year. In her victory speech, Las Vegas recounted a grumpy email sent five years ago to the team at The Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR), producers of the awards and the annual Indie-Con, also presented this week in the South Australian capital.

â€œI just work really hard to get what I wanted, and I really wanted this,â€ she told the full house of industry guests. Earlier in the week, Las Vegas and her team launched the latest Ninajirachi single, â€œWannaCry,â€ a collaboration with Porter Robinson.

With a trio of trophies, the ceremony was a massive success for Folk B*tch Trio. The rising act won for best independent blues and roots album or EP, breakthrough artist of the year and independent music video of the year for â€œCathode Rayâ€ (Bridgette Winten).

Other artist winners included Wilsn (best independent soul/RNB album or EP), Devaura (best independent hip hop album or EP), Ruby Gill (best independent country album or EP), Way Dynamic (best independent pop album or EP), Playlunch (best independent rock album or EP), Thornhill (best independent heavy album or EP) and Godspeed (best independent punk album or EP).

Meanwhile, Sebastian Chase, founder of MGM Distribution, earned the outstanding achievement award. The industry veteran's son Michael Chase was on hand to read a speech prepared by his dad.

The awards were first established in 2006 as an effort to â€œrecognize, promote, and celebrate the success of Australia's Independent Music sector.â€ AIR itself was founded 30 years ago to the month, in July 1996.

At the top of the 2026 edition, Hilton Gumbys, a Labor member of the Legislative Council in the South Australian Parliament, announced two additional years of state funding for the awards and Indie-Con, to secure the event in Adelaide until at least 2028.

Performers including The Tullamarines, Cookin' on 3 Burners, Georgia Knight, and Elsy Wameyo, and Dylan Lewis and Jessica Braithwaite were back on hosting duties.

â€œTonight we're celebrating you,â€ AIR CEO Maria Amato told guests at the invite-only gathering. â€œThe independent artists that do things that you love, on your own terms, and don't let anyone stand in your way.â€