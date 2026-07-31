Boy George Drops Out of Jesus Christ Superstar After Pro-Israel Song Release

Days after the release of Boy Georgeâ€˜s controversial pro Israel song, â€œWe Will Dance Again,â€ the singer has withdrawn from the Jesus Christ SuperstarÂ revival on London's West End.

The singer's manager Paul Kemsley announced the news on social media Thursday. â€œAfter careful consideration, I have decided, in my capacity as Boy George's manager, that he will no longer be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium,â€ Kemsley wrote, adding that the decision was â€œmade with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company.â€

For fans that were hopeful to see George perform, the artist's manager offered their â€œsincere apologies for the disappointment this decision may cause, and we are deeply grateful for their continued loyalty and support.â€

â€œGeorge has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that,â€ Kemsley continued. â€œEqually, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others. In this instance, I felt it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.â€

Earlier this week, George release the AI-assisted song, â€œWe Will Dance Again,â€ which shares the same name as the 2024 documentary on the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack at the Nova Music festival in Israel. On Instagram Threads, George said, â€œThe song was created using AI. I call it â€˜AI for good'. Truthfully, I would struggle to write this with a human!â€

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The song begins with the lyric: â€œYou say genocide, I say war/When you're attacked, that's what the army's for.â€ George's song also states that Israeli civilians were murdered â€œfor the crime of dancing,â€ and also addresses artists who have shown support for those suffering in Gaza and denounced the war: â€œYou condemn the Jews, with selective memory/Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep Propaganda fueled by the internet feels so weak.â€ The song no longer appears to be available online.

George was set to play the starring role as King Herod in the West End revival ofÂ Andrew Lloyd WebberÂ andÂ Tim Rice'sÂ Jesus Christ Superstar, which runs until Sept. 5. The production has so far welcomed Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Simon Russell Beale, and Richard Armitage in the rotating role, and Layton William (Aug. 17-29) and Julian Clary (Aug. 31-September 5) are next up to star in the production. At the moment, it is unclear if George's turn as Herold â€” the singer was scheduled to star Aug. 3-15 â€” will be filled.