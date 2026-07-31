Cardi B Disses Trump on Revved Up New Single Ah Ha

Cardi B dropped a new single, â€œAh Ha.â€ The track, her first new music since 2025 LP Am I The Drama?, was produced by DJ SwanQo, and sees the rapper taking aim at her haters and taking swipes at the president.

â€œI'll give a ho exactly what she want in this bitch/ Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this bitch, fuck him,â€ she spits. â€œA ho never played with me once in this bitch, huh?â€

â€œAH HA is out RIGHT NOW!!â€ Cardi shared on Instagram after teasing the song earlier this week. â€œGo run it up in the clubsâ€¦ the weddings.. the funerals!!!â€

Cardi released Am I The Drama?, her sophomore album, last September. It marked a long-awaited follow-up to her debut,Â Invasion of Privacy, and featured guest appearances by Cash Cobain, Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, and Lizzo. Since then, the rapper has taken the songs on the road on her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off in February and wrapped in April.

Trending Stories

Over the years, Cardi B has not been shy about her dislike for the current president. She took aim at ICE during one her concerts and later fired back after the Department of Homeland Security wrote, â€œAs long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.â€

â€œIf we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,â€ she replied. â€œWhy yall don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?â€Â