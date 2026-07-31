U.S. Fighter Pilots Partner With Unmanned Aircraft In Battle Exercises

An F-35 performs flight maneuvers in events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in May 2026. The U.S. Air Force is training pilots to pair up with unmanned systems called Collaborative Combat Aircraft while flying the F-35 and other fighter planes. (Photo by Jesus Olarte/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force is conducting large-scale combat exercises in Nevada tasking fighter pilots with controlling multiple unmanned aircraft systems in mock battle sorties. The unmanned systems, known as Collaborative Combat Aircraft, included the YFQ-44A Fury and the YFQ-42A Dark Merlin.

Pilots practiced flying alongside the CCAs while wielding them as partners in multiple sorties, the Air Force revealed.

â€œBy integrating uncrewed systems to fly alongside our Airmen, we extend reach and increase lethality,â€ Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Air Force chief of staff, said in a statement.

While the service has previously trained pilots to wield large unmanned aircraft as “loyal wingmen” in controlled environments, the drills at Creech Air Force Base mark the first time the CCAs have performed alongside airmen in larger scale combat exercises.

The goal was to integrate the autonomous aircraft into battle exercises at speed and in mass.