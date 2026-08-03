Madonna & Kylie Minogue to Release Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix) Following WorldPride Amsterdam Joint Performance

Madonna and Kylie Minogue are not done with their summer pop super summit. After the two dance music icons wowed attendees at WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 on Saturday (Aug. 1) with a rare live collaboration on Madonna's Confessions II track â€œLove Sensation,â€ Madonna announced on Monday morning (Aug. 3) that a dual remix is due out by week's end.

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The long-awaited melding of the pop superstars â€”Â who've each created their own rabid fandoms across nearly half a century of music, movies and live performance â€” will come on Friday (Aug. 7) with the release of the brand new remix of â€œLove Sensationâ€ they performed at WorldPride.

â€œLove Sensation (Afterhours Mix) â€”Â Madonna & Kylie,â€ produced by Stuart Price, will drop after the original version of the tune rose to No. 1 on Billboardâ€˜s Dance Airplay on the Aug. 8-dated; Minogue does not feature on the studio version of the track, which was co-produced by Price and Madonna.

Madonna is clearly loving her special moment with Australian superstar Minogue, who, like the â€œMusicâ€ singer, has been a global pop icon for more than four decades. After Minogue's WorldPride pop-out, Madonna took to Instagram to post a series of shots of her weekend with Kylie. In the first, the two women are both dressed in royal purple outfits as they lean into each other in the back seat of a car.

The camera roll also featured snaps of the singers and Price in the car, the pair conferring with the producer backstage and then tearing it up onstage during their performance. The post captioned, â€œLðŸª©VE SENSATIðŸª©NÂ @KylieMinogue Thanks for coming!! CLUB CONFESSIONS: AMSTERDAM ðŸ©·â¤ï¸ðŸ§¡ðŸ’›ðŸ’šðŸ©µðŸ’™ðŸ’œðŸ¤Ž,â€ ends with a sweet shot of Madonna and Kylie hugging it out backstage.

Minogue also celebrated the long-awaited diva double-down, posting a montage video of her stage walk-out and footage of the â€œLove Sensationâ€ performance with the caption, â€œ@madonnaÂ ðŸ¥¹ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜˜ Thank you everyone at Club Confessions World Pride AmsterdamÂ @heymistrÂ @tschukraftÂ @stuartpriceofficial.â€