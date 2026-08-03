4 police officers among those caught in Dallas World Cup prostitution crackdown

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Four law enforcement officers were among the hundreds of people arrested in Dallas during a World Cup crime sweep.

Operation Safe Streets

“Operation Safe Streets was one of several proactive initiatives we conducted during the FIFA World Cup to ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable experience for everyone visiting and living in Dallas,” said Maj. Aaron Harrell with the Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Division. “Our strategy was built around targeted enforcement, crime reduction, and strong partnerships.”

In addition to the arrests, investigators rescued eight victims of sex trafficking, some of whom were underage.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the prostitution along Harry Hines Boulevard was one of the first things he was asked to crack down on after arriving in Dallas.

“Our officers are held to the same, if not higher standard than the public we serve,” he said. “When someone violates that trust, we take appropriate action to hold them accountable. The commitment to integrity is just as important as the enforcement work we're doing in our community.”

“Human trafficking is a crime of exploitation. It strips victims of their safety, of their freedom, and their dignity. It often hides in plain sight, operating through coercion, manipulation, threats, addiction, and violence. Operations like this are essential because they allow law enforcement to target the demand, identify traffickers and facilitators, and most importantly, connect victims with safety, services, and support,” he said.

By the numbers:

Operation Uptown Dallas focused on locating violent offenders and addressing criminal activity within the city's busiest business and entertainment districts.