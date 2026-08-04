Who Is Aaron Rodgers Wife Brittani? Everything Hes Said (and Not Said) About Her

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ Wife?

Two years after Aaron Rodgers ended his yearlong engagement to Shailene Woodley, he revealed he’d added a new member to his squad.Â

Detailing his Christmas present-buying prep during a December 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL quarterback told host Pat McAfeeÂ and analyst A.J. HawkÂ about the gifts he’d selected for his girlfriend Brittani.Â

And while he didn’t provide his new teammate’s last name, he did clarify, “Not Britney Spears. No, this is Brittani with an ‘i.'” Â Â

As for any other crucial stats, “She doesn’t have social media,” Aaron detailed. But she does root for McAfee when they tune into his ESPN series, Aaron telling the former NFL punter, “She’s a fan of you.”Â

Most importantly, he could see their romance going the distance, sharing, “It’s a good feeling, boys.”Â

Aaron’s no-longer-a-free-agent status complicated his hunt for a new team once the Super Bowl champ was cut from the New York Jets in February 2025.Â

“I’m in a different phase of my life,” he explained on The Pat McAfee Show that April. “I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”